More action and drama: This is the new season of “Fauda” – which already has a trailer

More action and drama: This is the new season of “Fauda” – which already has a trailer

More action and drama: This is the new season of “Fauda” – which already has a trailer

The fourth part of the story is still in production and is not expected to appear on Netflix until mid-2022.

The new season comes with even more enemies

Good news for fans of “Fauda”: There is already new footage from the fourth season, which arrives with a first and short trailer. The Israeli drama is still in production but is slated to premiere in mid-2022.

The new season will have 10 episodes and should be even bigger than the previous chapters. To this end, series creator Lior Raz expects new threats, both from Hezbollah in Lebanon and from Palestinian activists in the West Bank.

Raz, who plays one of the protagonists, meets the returning actors: Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon or Idan Amedi. There will also be room for the creation of new characters given by Amir Boutros, actor of “The Crown” or Inbar Lavi, of “Lucifer”.

The series on the fight against terrorism launched on Netflix in 2016 and became one of several television hits produced in Israel. “Fauda” is already the longest series produced in the country.

Click the gallery to discover the 14 new must-see shows (and seasons) this December.