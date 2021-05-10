MOOC Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2028

The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro & nano courses as employee engagement & development programs. Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029. MOOC has been witnessing immense adoption in various enterprises due to a strong consumer interest in convenient and portable learning options. Rapidly growing educational costs & the increased requirement for higher education to secure a job creates demand for an economical education system. This in turn is giving impetus to the growth of the MOOC market over the forecast period.

MOOC Market to Surge with Three-fold Growth in Enrollments by the End of the Forecast Period

MOOC enrollments have also witnessed a high growth trajectory over the past few years, and surpassed 350 million in 2018. Total enrollment to MOOC programs doubled in last four years, and Fact.MR’s conservative forecast indicates close to a billion enrollments by 2029. In terms of subjects, technical courses reported maximum enrollment, with mathematics, data sciences and engineering topping the list.

In 2019, a total of 11,450 courses have been identified to be provided by various MOOC providers worldwide, up 22% from last year. Increase in the number of courses added to MOOC platforms has been very impressive, reporting a Y-o-Y growth of over 50% between 2014 and 2018. A Slight conservative growth was reported during the assessment period, yet market actors are confident of no significant impact on overall market performance.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

