MOOC Market 2020-2027 | Udacity, Inc, Federica Web Learning, edX Inc, Coursera Inc, Udemy

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 36.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 expected to reach USD 63,049.14 million by 2027. The demand for scalable open education includes assets, instruments and practices that utilize a system of open sharing to improve education and viability in the countries.

The increasing technology and growing accessibility of smart phones are creating demand for scalable open education for students and employees which in return boosts the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. However, even as the massive open online courses (MOOCs) space has become more exciting over the years, it is facing a major problem of completion rate that it needs to overcome to become a truly successful business model acting as restraint for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market growth in the above mentioned period.

The addition of gamification in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) platform helps the students to engage in the course and increasing competition among students which further creates huge demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. The lack of mentorship and personal guidance to the students who are taking massive open online courses (MOOCs) through online platform is acting as the challenge for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

This massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Scope and Market Size

The massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented on the basis of component, student served and subjects. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into platform and services. In 2020, platform segment has accounted the largest market share due to the growing trend of higher education and adoption of smartphones has raise demand for the MOOCs.

On the basis of student served, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into junior high school, post graduate, corporate, under graduate and high school. In 2020, post graduate segment has accounted the largest market share due to growing trend of mobile learning, social learning has result improving skill sets.

On the basis of subjects, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into business management, computer science & programming, science, sociology & philosophy, humanities, education & training, healthcare & medicine, arts & design, mathematics, foreign language learning and others. In 2020, business management segment has accounted the largest market share due to the growing trend of corporate learning in the large organization.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Country Level Analysis

Global massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, student served and subjects as referenced above.

The countries covered in massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S. accounted largest market share for the component as the growing concern for the digital learning in the country. However, Spain accounted largest market share for the component due to the growing trend of digitalization in the companies has enforced the employee to enhance skillsets. Moreover, China accounted largest market share for the component due to the growing internet user has increases the trend for online learning.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in massive open online courses (MOOCs) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Share Analysis

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

The major players covered in the report are Udacity, Inc, Federica Web Learning, edX Inc, Coursera Inc, Udemy, Inc, Pluralsight LLC.(A subsidiary of Pluralsight), Alison, FutureLearn(A Subsidiary of SEEK), NovoEd Inc, XuetangX, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, Miríadax, Simplilearn Solutions, D2L Corporation, SWAYAM, Skillshare, Inc, OpenupEd, Kadenze, Inc, eWant, and 360training among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

For instance,

In May 2020, edX Inc. launched a worldwide activity to assist colleges confronting the challenge of actualizing compelling online instructing and learning. The company is offering access to ability and substance for complimentary, edX is making a difference, colleges are making plans for the up and coming semester when a vast majority of campuses are likely to be closed or mostly closed. This launch will help the company to strengthen its brand in the MOOCs market.

In March 2020, Udacity, Inc. entered into a partnership with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which is engaged in cloud computing. Through this partnership, the company offers a modern Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program. This program will upgrade learning openings within the developing cloud innovations showcase that are basic for organizations to uplevel their IT foundation. This partnership helps the company to increase its courses category for cloud computing.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for massive open online courses (MOOCs).

