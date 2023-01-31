Monthly events, World Finals, format, prize pool distribution, Competitive Points, and more

On January 30, Supercell unveiled their plans for the 2023 Conflict Royale esports and the way groups will make their minimize within the World Finals, which is scheduled for November 24 to 26 this yr. A complete prize pool of $1.3 million has been allotted for the 2023 CRL, together with the worldwide competitors ($900K) and month-to-month occasions ($399K).

The writer revealed full particulars reminiscent of schedule, format, prize pool distribution, and extra. It’ll characteristic seven month-to-month tournaments from March to September, and a worldwide occasion in November.

Exploring Conflict Royale League 2023’s format

Throughout every month-to-month competitors, the highest 1000 gamers from the Path of Legends leaderboard will battle within the Qualifier, with the the 32 shifting to the Finals, which has a golden ticket to the World Finals.

Gamers may even safe some Aggressive Factors based mostly on their efficiency there and after seven months, the highest seven, who will gather probably the most factors, will attain the World Finals. The identical format shall be adopted in all seven month-to-month occasions. The writer has allotted a money prize pool of $57K for every month.

Month-to-month Qualifiers

Day 1: 1000 gamers will struggle within the Swiss Bracket format, with 32 shifting to Day 2.

Day 2: 32 gamers shall be divided into 4 teams to compete within the Double Spherical Robin, with the highest eight advancing to the Month-to-month Finals.

Month-to-month Finals

Eight gamers will battle in a Double-Elimination bracket to seize a golden ticket, that means the winner will instantly safe their seat within the Conflict Royale World Finals 2023.

Aggressive Factors

Month-to-month Qualifier

Day 1 (Swiss): 5 factors per win (as much as 55)

Day 2 (Double Spherical Robin): 5 factors per win (as much as 30)

Month-to-month Finals

1st place: 100 factors

2nd place: 80 factors

third place: 65 factors

4th place: 50 factors

Fifth-Sixth locations: 40 factors

Seventh-Eighth locations: 30 factors

Conflict Royale World Finals 2023 format

The 16 gamers (seven from Month-to-month Finals + seven From Aggressive Factors + two from China) will compete in a Double-Elimination bracket on the three-day mega occasion, which can characteristic a complete prize pool of $900K.

Prize pool distribution

Out of the $57K month-to-month prize pool, the winner will obtain $16K, whereas the second and third positioned athletes shall be awarded $10K and $7K, respectively.

Month-to-month Finals

1st place: $16,000

2nd place: $10,000

third place: $7,000

4th place: $4,000

Fifth-Sixth locations: $2,000

Seventh-Eighth locations: $1,000

Month-to-month Qualifiers

Ninth – Sixteenth locations: $750

seventeenth – thirty second locations: $500

World Finals

The world champion of the 2023 Conflict Royale season shall be awarded $250K in prize cash. The primary and second runners-up will take residence $125K and $80K, respectively.

1st place: $250,000

2nd place: $125,000

third place: $80,000

4th place: $65,000

Fifth-Sixth locations: $50,000

Seventh-Eighth locations: $40,000

Ninth-Twelfth locations: $30,000

Thirteenth-Sixteenth locations: $20,000

Supercell has additionally launched the schedule for every month-to-month competitors. You may examine on a regular basis tables on the official web site of Conflict Royale esports. Mohamed Mild, the present world champion, shall be one of many prime gamers to be careful for this yr. He’s additionally the very best incomes skilled, with earnings of greater than $500K within the scene.



