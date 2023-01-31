Monthly events, World Finals, format, prize pool distribution, Competitive Points, and more
On January 30, Supercell unveiled their plans for the 2023 Conflict Royale esports and the way groups will make their minimize within the World Finals, which is scheduled for November 24 to 26 this yr. A complete prize pool of $1.3 million has been allotted for the 2023 CRL, together with the worldwide competitors ($900K) and month-to-month occasions ($399K).
The writer revealed full particulars reminiscent of schedule, format, prize pool distribution, and extra. It’ll characteristic seven month-to-month tournaments from March to September, and a worldwide occasion in November.
Exploring Conflict Royale League 2023’s format
Throughout every month-to-month competitors, the highest 1000 gamers from the Path of Legends leaderboard will battle within the Qualifier, with the the 32 shifting to the Finals, which has a golden ticket to the World Finals.
Gamers may even safe some Aggressive Factors based mostly on their efficiency there and after seven months, the highest seven, who will gather probably the most factors, will attain the World Finals. The identical format shall be adopted in all seven month-to-month occasions. The writer has allotted a money prize pool of $57K for every month.
Month-to-month Qualifiers
Day 1: 1000 gamers will struggle within the Swiss Bracket format, with 32 shifting to Day 2.
Day 2: 32 gamers shall be divided into 4 teams to compete within the Double Spherical Robin, with the highest eight advancing to the Month-to-month Finals.
Month-to-month Finals
Eight gamers will battle in a Double-Elimination bracket to seize a golden ticket, that means the winner will instantly safe their seat within the Conflict Royale World Finals 2023.
Aggressive Factors
Month-to-month Qualifier
Day 1 (Swiss): 5 factors per win (as much as 55)
Day 2 (Double Spherical Robin): 5 factors per win (as much as 30)
Month-to-month Finals
1st place: 100 factors
2nd place: 80 factors
third place: 65 factors
4th place: 50 factors
Fifth-Sixth locations: 40 factors
Seventh-Eighth locations: 30 factors
Conflict Royale World Finals 2023 format
The 16 gamers (seven from Month-to-month Finals + seven From Aggressive Factors + two from China) will compete in a Double-Elimination bracket on the three-day mega occasion, which can characteristic a complete prize pool of $900K.
Prize pool distribution
Out of the $57K month-to-month prize pool, the winner will obtain $16K, whereas the second and third positioned athletes shall be awarded $10K and $7K, respectively.
Month-to-month Finals
- 1st place: $16,000
- 2nd place: $10,000
- third place: $7,000
- 4th place: $4,000
- Fifth-Sixth locations: $2,000
- Seventh-Eighth locations: $1,000
Month-to-month Qualifiers
- Ninth – Sixteenth locations: $750
- seventeenth – thirty second locations: $500
World Finals
The world champion of the 2023 Conflict Royale season shall be awarded $250K in prize cash. The primary and second runners-up will take residence $125K and $80K, respectively.
- 1st place: $250,000
- 2nd place: $125,000
- third place: $80,000
- 4th place: $65,000
- Fifth-Sixth locations: $50,000
- Seventh-Eighth locations: $40,000
- Ninth-Twelfth locations: $30,000
- Thirteenth-Sixteenth locations: $20,000
Supercell has additionally launched the schedule for every month-to-month competitors. You may examine on a regular basis tables on the official web site of Conflict Royale esports. Mohamed Mild, the present world champion, shall be one of many prime gamers to be careful for this yr. He’s additionally the very best incomes skilled, with earnings of greater than $500K within the scene.