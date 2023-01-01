Montgomery airport closed after American Airlines employee killed

An American Airways floor crew worker was killed in an accident on the ramp on the Montgomery Regional Airport round 2:20 p.m. Saturday, in response to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Our ideas and prayers are with the household,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday evening.

The identification of the individual killed within the accident has not but been launched.

“We’re saddened to listen to in regards to the tragic lack of a group member of the AA/Piedmont Airways, mentioned Wade A. Davis, Govt Director of MGM. “Our ideas and prayers are with the household throughout this tough time.”

First responders have been on the scene, and the airport was anticipated to be closed till someday Sunday, in response to the FAA. All flights outbound and inbound by way of Montgomery have been grounded till additional discover, in response to the airport.

The accident occurred on the website of a parked Embraer E175 for American Airways flight 3408, operated by regional service Envoy Air. The flight had been scheduled for a 3:51 p.m. departure to Dallas Fort Value Worldwide Airport, however the flight was canceled after the incident.

The FAA and the Nationwide Transportation Security Board is investigating, which is commonplace for aircraft-related accidents involving accidents and fatalities. The FAA mentioned NTSB could be in command of the investigation and would supply further updates.

In line with the airport, all passengers with deliberate flights ought to verify immediately with American Airways for standing modifications.

