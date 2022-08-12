Montenegro Gunman Kills 10 Before Being Shot and Killed
BELGRADE, Serbia — A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 folks, together with a mom and her two youngsters, aged 8 and 11, earlier than a civilian shot him, within the metropolis of Cetinje on Friday.
“Once we arrived on the scene we noticed 9 useless our bodies, together with two youngsters, and one other two handed away on their technique to the hospital,” Andrijana Nastic, the state prosecutor investigating the capturing, instructed TV Vijesti.
Ms. Nastic stated that six folks had been wounded within the assault, together with a police officer.
The shooter first focused the mom and her two youngsters, who have been tenants staying on his property, in line with Zoran Brdanin, the director of Montenegro’s police administration.
The shooter then referred to as the daddy and husband of the victims to inform him what he had achieved, in line with TV Vijesti, citing witnesses.
The shooter, recognized as 34-year-old Vuk Borilovic, then continued capturing with what the police referred to as a searching rifle at random passers-by within the streets close to his residence, earlier than he was shot and killed.
“The shooter was killed by a citizen,” stated Ms. Nastic, the prosecutor. Native information media earlier had reported that the police had killed the shooter in Cetinje, which is about 22 miles west of Podgorica, the capital of the small Balkan nation.
Mr. Brdanin, the police chief, stated it was nonetheless unclear what had “provoked” the shooter’s assault.
Three of the wounded have been stated to have suffered life-threatening accidents.
“These are very critical accidents and for now we can’t declare a definitive prognosis,” Dr. Perica Maras, the surgeon on responsibility on the Medical Middle of Montenegro within the capital instructed TV Vijesti.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic of Montenegro wrote on his Telegram channel that there had been “an unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje and stated a three-day mourning interval can be declared in Montenegro beginning Friday night.