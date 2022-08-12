Montenegro Gunman Kills 10 Before Being Shot and Killed

BELGRADE, Serbia — A gunman in Montenegro killed 10 folks, together with a mom and her two youngsters, aged 8 and 11, earlier than a civilian shot him, within the metropolis of Cetinje on Friday.

“Once we arrived on the scene we noticed 9 useless our bodies, together with two youngsters, and one other two handed away on their technique to the hospital,” Andrijana Nastic, the state prosecutor investigating the capturing, instructed TV Vijesti.

Ms. Nastic stated that six folks had been wounded within the assault, together with a police officer.

The shooter first focused the mom and her two youngsters, who have been tenants staying on his property, in line with Zoran Brdanin, the director of Montenegro’s police administration.