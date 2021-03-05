Montelukast Sodium Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Montelukast Sodium market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Montelukast Sodium market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Montelukast Sodium investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Montelukast Sodium Market

Morepen Laboratories, Aamorb Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, MSN Laboratories, Ultratech India, TAPI, Unimark Remedies, Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Cadista, Hetero Labs, Hengyuan Pharmaceutical, Lihe Wuhan New Chemical Materials, Arromax Pharmaceutical Technology, Sudarshan Groups, Adley Group, Vamsi Labs, Medopharm, Ortin Laboratories, Shanghai Huachu Chemical, among others.

The montelukast sodium market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 12.6% over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, exercise-induced bronchospasm, allergic rhinitis, primary dysmenorrhea, and urticaria. According to the World Health Organization, around 235 million people are living with asthma. Over 80% of asthma-related deaths occur in low-and lower-middle-income countries. As the number of patients increases the demand for montelukast sodium also rises. However, side effects with the product such as stomach pain, heartburn, upset stomach, nausea, and diarrhea constraints the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Asthma Segment is Found Dominating the Montelukast Sodium Market

Montelukast sodium is used to prevent wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and coughing caused by asthma in adults and children 12 months of age and older. With the growing prevalence of asthma globally, the usage of montelukast sodium also increases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 13 people has asthma. More than 25 million Americans have asthma, which is 7.7 percent of adults and 8.4 percent of children, in 2017. There are about 6.2 million children under the age of 18 with asthma. Asthma accounts for 9.8 million doctors office visits, 188,968 discharges from hospital inpatient care and 1.8 million emergency department visit each year. Hence with the rising incidence and prevalence of asthma, it is expected to increase the demand for montelukast sodium resulting in the high growth of the market.

North America Found Dominating the Montelukast Sodium Market

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, due to factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of asthma and other respiratory diseases, established healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth.

In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, a high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market. According to Centres for Disease Control, in 2017, around 8.1 percent of the population of the United States currently had asthma. As per the statistics, the increasing patient pool and increasing disposable revenue in this country boost the market growth of the region.

Regions are covered By Montelukast Sodium Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

