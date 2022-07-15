7 Best Monsoon Fashion Tips – How to Look Fab on Rainy Day?

Monsoon is one of the best times of the year when you get the chance to enjoy the cool breeze and pleasant rain showers. But what exactly creates the mess is the post-shower conditions, which in turn, makes it extremely challenging to keep up with the fashion game.

It doesn’t matter if it’s pouring buckets outside or if there’s only a light sprinkling going on; everyone needs to have a go-to fall look. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or just want to keep things comfortable, follow these Monsoon fashion tips and you’ll be styled ready no matter the weather!

List of 7 Monsoon Fashion Tips to Follow

Here’s a comprehensive guide outlining the 7 best Monsoon fashion tips to ace your style game. So, let’s get into it.

1. Avoid See-Through Garments

When it comes to fashion during monsoon, one of the best pieces of advice is to avoid see-through garments. This includes anything from a sundress to a blouse. This is not only because you’ll be more likely to get wet, but also because you’ll be more exposed during the rain showers, which surely ruin the entire look in a matter of seconds.

Plus, it will make you become a bit uncomfortable, taking off your confidence, this spoils your fashion game. For styling inspiration, you can take look at Dua Lipa in a slip dress and Hailey Bieber pairing her Bottega Veneta boots with a blazer and denim shorts.

2. Keep accessories to the minimum

When it comes to looking chic and effortless, dressing for the weather is key. Keeping your accessories to a minimum will help you look effortlessly stylish even when the weather is rainy and dreary.

One of the easiest monsoon fashion tips to stay classy and trendy during monsoon weather is to stick to accessories that are light and airy. A simple raincoat or umbrella will do the trick, as will some stylishly-placed rain boots or flats. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you could try out a colorful rain skirt or tunic!

When it comes to makeup, keep your eyes and lips neutral in color. This will help you avoid looking too wet or caked in makeup, both of which can make you look scruffy and unappealing. And finally, never forget your water-resistant mascara and lip gloss! For hair, try out loose waves or curls to keep your locks looking sleek and smooth no matter how hard the rain falls.

3. Choose Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are an all-time favorite for rainy days. They’re comfortable, easy to move around in, and can be dressed up or down. Here are some tips for looking fabulous in flip-flops:

Wear a brightly colored pair of flip-flops as a pop of color will brighten up your day and make you look more festive. Make sure the straps on your flip-flops are tight enough so that they don’t fall off your feet. This will keep you more secure and prevent you from getting wet on the inside of your shoes.

You can add a statement piece such as a necklace or bracelet to spruce up your outfit. Flip-flops can be taken down for the night, so a little extra flair is always appreciated!

4. Avoid Full-Length Bottoms

When it’s raining outside, it can be hard to stay warm and stylish. But there are a few Monsoon fashion tips to follow in order to look your best during a monsoon rainstorm!

It is important to remember that you should avoid full-length bottoms if you’re trying to stay classy on rainy days. This is because they will trap moisture and make you more uncomfortable. Instead, opt for shorter skirts or pants that will let the water run off of them.

And if you absolutely have to wear a full-length bottom, make sure it’s made out of light fabric so that it won’t weigh you down.

5. Prefer loose attires

When it’s pouring outside, don’t stress about how you look. Loose-fitting clothes are the perfect way to stay comfortable and stylish. And if you’re looking for a little extra coverage, adding a layer or two of clothing can help keep you dry and comfortable. Wear loose clothes that will let your skin breathe. This will help keep you warm and dry.

6. Wear pastel shades

When it comes to fashion, sometimes the simplest things are the best. And when it’s raining outside, that means sticking to pastel shades! From neutrals like white and beige to light pink and baby blue, these colors will keep you lookin’ chic no matter what the weather’s like.

And if you’re feeling extra dainty, go for some delicate hues like lavender or peach. Just make sure your clothes are wrinkle-resistant so you can stay stylish all day long!

However, if you are not into solid colors, try out patterns instead. Patterns can add some pizzazz to an otherwise standard outfit. Try going for prints that are subtle enough to work with most other elements of your outfit, or go for something daring that will stand out against the precipitation outside.

7. Do not forget to carry monsoon essentials

When it starts raining, the last thing you want to do is run to the store for an umbrella. Instead, take a few simple steps and always be prepared with a raincoat and umbrella. In addition, always carry a small umbrella in your purse in case you need it.

Conclusion

That concludes here!! Whether you’re headed out on a date or just want to look put together while on vacation, don’t miss our roundup of monsoon fashion tips to nail those style statements in any weather. There’s no denying that everyone loves monsoon showers but getting drenched in them while heading somewhere is absolutely not appealing to anyone. Therefore, follow these tips and get yourself ready to enjoy the beauty of the monsoon. Don’t let the rains dampen your sense of style!!

