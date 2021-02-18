Monorail System Market | Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2021-2027 | Key Players-Scomi Engineering Bhd, Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Monorail System Market Outlook – 2027

Monorail is a transportation system that is commonly referred to as a beam way for an elevated system, supported along a single rail. Monorail features a wide selection of applications from airport transportation to medium capacity metros. In addition, companies are offering mass transit planners nowadays. For instance, Hitachi Monorail Systems provides mass transit planners, which have distinctive features in comparison to other public transportation systems. Monorail systems have grown, owing to increase in infrastructure development and high demand for public transportation systems in developing countries. Therefore, these factors are expected to further drive the market over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Propulsion and Size Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Scomi Engineering Bhd, Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Urbanaut Monorail Technology, Inc., Intamin Bahntechnik, and Woojin Industrial System

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The continued spread of COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the domestic auto industry in the near term as the major manufacturing hubs for automobile and auto parts have been shut down for months.

The highest production loss has been listed by the most productive countries across the globe since the pandemic. In addition, the economic trade has also posted a huge impact on the manufacturing companies.

Production is expected to resume, but the companies have to take strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

The unorganized automotive sector has much worse condition due to uncertainty that would impact smaller organizations with lesser retentive power due to their lower profitability.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Growth of urbanization, space optimization, and cost efficiency are expected to spur the demand for monorail system market over the forecast period. Moreover, low market penetration, speed, and availability of alternate modes are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, traffic congestion, technological developments, and environmental compatibility are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Growth of urbanization

Developing cities have been the main centers of learning, culture, and innovation throughout decades. Rapid increase in population in many countries has resulted in rapid urbanization across the globe as more people are shifting toward developed cities of their countries to get better opportunities. This has boosted the tourist industry for years now. Therefore, it is expected to drive the monorail system market over the forecast period.

Cost efficiency

Efficiency in operation and low cost of installation of monorail systems have increased the demand for monorail system, and more customers are opting for this as an alternative mode for transportation. In addition, customers are more cost-centric and find better alternatives to save their money. Therefore, these factors are expected to fuel the monorail system market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Straddle

Suspended Propulsion Electric

Maglev Size Large

Medium

Compact

