Mononogatari release date in Winter 2023 revealed by character trailer

Hyoma and Botan from Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari. Pic credit score: BN Footage

The Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari anime launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The anime was first introduced again in November 2021, and in Might 2022, its major solid and workers had been revealed together with a trailer PV.

Together with the premiere date announcement, a personality trailer was additionally launched. The trailer introduces the six pleasant tsukumogami that dwell with Botan Nagatsuki as her household.

Right here is the Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari character PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the Shopro Youtube channel:

TVアニメ『もののがたり』婚礼調度キャラクターPV Animation「Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari」official character PV

Watch this video on YouTube

Forged and workers

The primary solid of the anime contains:

Takeo Otsuka, who performs Kakeru Kurahara in Run with the Wind, will play the lead character Hyoma Kunato. Yuki Takada, who performs Aoba Suzukaze in New Sport!, will play Botan Nagatsuki.

The six pleasant tsukumogami that dwell with Botan Nagatsuki as her household embrace:

Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in Beastars) as Nagi

Reina Ueda (Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Yu

Aimi Tanaka (Kusuo Saiki in The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Okay.) as Kagami

Yoshiki Nakajima (Yoshifumi Nitta in Hinamatsuri) as Suzuri

Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter) as Haori

The voice actor for the sixth member — Kusige, is but to be introduced.

Ryuichi Kimura is directing the collection at Bandai Namco Footage, with Takahiro Okawa because the assistant director. Keiichiro Ochi is accountable for the collection composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.

Extra about Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, identified in Japan as merely Mononogatari, is an upcoming anime primarily based on the supernatural manga of the identical title written and illustrated by Onigunsou.

The manga was first serialized in Shueisha’s Miracle Soar journal in April 2014 however was later transferred to Extremely Soar in January 2016. Shueisha has compiled the manga chapters into 14 tankobon volumes up to now.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the collection for English launch, with the primary quantity scheduled to launch on January 10, 2023.

The premise of Mononogatari is a supernatural world the place spirits can go over to the human world and possess objects to achieve a bodily type turning into “Tsukumogami.” The story follows Hyouma Kunato, a member of the Senome clan that’s accountable for peacefully sending the tsukumogami again to their world.

However for the reason that tsukumogami took one thing treasured away from Hyouma, he loathes them. So Hyouma’s grandpa sends him to dwell with Botan Nagatsuki, a woman who lives with six tsukumogami as a household.

For extra data on the collection, you may take a look at the official Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari anime web site.