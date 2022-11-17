Mononogatari release date in Winter 2023 confirmed by trailer PV

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari is about to premiere in January 2023. Pic credit score: BN Footage

The Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari anime launch date is on January 9, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The supernatural anime collection was initially introduced again in November 2021. The principle solid and workers (see under) had been introduced alongside the Mononogatari trailer PV 1 in Might 2022.

Solely per week in the past or so, it was communicated that the Malevolent Spirits will premiere in January 2023.

The exact January 2023 premiere date was revealed by the manufacturing crew on November 16, 2022, alongside some further data.

Firstly, there’s a brand-new trailer PV, which you’ll see instantly under:

TVアニメ『もののがたり』メインPVAnimation「Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari」official essential PV

Watch this video on YouTube

The Mononogatari trailer previews the OP and ED theme songs: “Koigoromo” by ARCANA PROJECT and “rebind” by TRUE, respectively.

ARCANA PROJECT carried out the second OP theme track for The Aquatope on White Sand (“Tayutae, Nanairo”), whereas TRUE carried out the insert track “Renmei” for That Time I Obtained Reincarnated as a Slime.

Lastly, a brand new key visible additionally emerged on November 16, 2022.

Have a look:

This Mononogatari key visible was revealed on November 16, 2022. Pic credit score: BN Footage

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari solid and workers

Ryuichi Kimura (Corpse Princess: Aka) is directing the collection at Bandai Namco Footage (BN Footage).

Extra workers members embrace:

Takahiro Okawa — assistant director

Keiichiro Ochi — collection composer

Shiori Fujisawa — character designer

John Kanda, XELIK — music composers

The principle Mononogatari solid members embrace Takeo Ootsuka as Hyouma Kunato and Yuuki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki.

Extra solid members who might be voicing the collection’ tsukumogami* embrace:

Reina Ueda (Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) — Yu

Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in Beastars) — Nagi

Aimi Tanaka (Kusuo Saiki in The Disastrous Lifetime of Saiki Ok.) — Kagami

Yoshiki Nakajima (Yoshifumi Nitta in Hinamatsuri) — Suzuri

Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter) — Haori

One other seiyuu is but to be introduced, particularly the voice of the sixth tsukumogami named Kusige.

Concerning the Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga

The Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (もののがたり, Mononogatari) TV anime relies on the eponymous manga collection by Onigunsou.

Mononogatari was initially serialized in Shueisha’s seinen manga journal Miracle Bounce from 2014 to 2015. Since January 2016, the manga has been serialized in Extremely Bounce.The person hapters have been collected into fourteen tankōbon volumes as of Might 18, 2022.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the title for an English launch and can publish Quantity 1 on January 10, 2023, and Quantity 2 on April 11, 2023.

The writer describes the collection as:

“When spirits cross over into the human world, they will possess outdated objects and acquire a bodily kind: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami could be light, violent, or someplace in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps ship them again to the spirit world to keep away from destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, however is…lower than peaceable, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of one thing necessary. Afraid that Hyouma’s brash anger in coping with these spirits will result in supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma’s grandfather sends him to stay in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an uncommon younger lady who truly lives with tsukumogami like household! Can Hyouma study to regulate his feelings when coping with tsukumogami, or is his personal spirit doomed to be possessed with rage eternally?”

*tsukumogami (付喪神 ) live beings (particularly kitsune (foxes) and tanuki (Japanese raccoon canine)) and instruments which have acquired a kami (a Japanese spirit idea).