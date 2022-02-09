“Monólogos da Vacina” is the new show by João Baião

It will premiere in March and will tour several Portuguese cities. Tickets are now available.

The premiere will take place on March 25th.

It’s called “Monólogos da Vacina” – certainly based on the well-known play “Monólogos da Vagina” – and is a show conceived by João Baião that will premiere in March. It is an original musical comedy about which no further details have been released.

In addition to João Baião, Cristina Oliveira, Susana Cacela, Mané Ribeiro, Telmo Miranda and eight dancers are on stage. The premiere is scheduled for March 25th at the Teatro Avenida in Castelo Branco.

Then “Monólogos da Vacina” leads through the Azores, Arcos de Valdevez, Braga, Montijo, Espinho, Figueira da Foz, Portimão, Santa Maria da Feira, Leiria, Lisbon, Alcobaça, Madeira, Torres Novas, Pombal, Oliveira do Bairro, Olhão , Montemor-o-Novo, Portalegre, Porto, Beja and Setúbal, among others, will be announced shortly.

Depending on the venue, tickets are available at the usual ticket offices. The remaining dates have not yet been announced. For more information, please email the organization geral@nullbproducoes.pt.