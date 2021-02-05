Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Monoethylene Glycol market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Synthetic gas (carbon monoxide and hydrogen) is oxidized in the presence of methanol to produce monoethylene. Conversely, the increasing popularity of bio-based monoethylene glycol is estimated to offer opportunities in upcoming years. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the fastest-growing application of the monoethylene glycol market. An increase in the usage of polyethylene terephthalate in the packaging industry is projected to boost the monoethylene glycol market.

The report titled “Monoethylene Glycol Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Monoethylene Glycol industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Monoethylene Glycol market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Monoethylene Glycol Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of application, monoethylene glycol is segmented into polyester terephthalate, polyester resin, coolants & antifreeze, and others (Intermediate Chemicals, Heat Transfer Fluids, etc.). Polyester resins accounted for major share of global Monoethylene glycol market in 2016 and is expected to hold its position in upcoming years. Polyester is known to be a substitute for the growing demand of fibers in the market.

The Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyester Fiber

Coolants & Antifreeze

Others (Intermediate Chemicals, Heat Transfer Fluids, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

AkzoNobel

ExxonMobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Group

Honam Petrochemical Corporation

LyondellBasell

ME Global

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC

Shell PLC.

Key Questions Answered by Monoethylene Glycol Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

