Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2025

Monochloroacetic Acid Market
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global monochloroacetic acid market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is a chlorocarboxylic acid obtained from the process of catalytic chlorination of acetic acid with acetic anhydride as a catalyst. It is colorless, hygroscopic, and available in crystalline, liquid, and flake forms. Monochloroacetic acid is used in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), herbicides like thioglycolic acid (TGA), and pesticides like 2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid (MCPA). Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/monochloroacetic-acid-market/requestsample Market Trends The primary factor driving the monochloroacetic acid market is its increasing demand from the agrochemical and personal care industries. MCA is used in the manufacturing of surfactants, like detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants, which are employed in the production of several personal care products. Besides this, MCA has wide-ranging applications in various other industries, such as oil and gas, construction, textiles, paints and coatings, and food and beverages. These applications, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years. Competitive Landscape The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global array instruments market.
  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • CABB, Denak Co Ltd
  • Daicel Corporation
  • Meridian Chem-Bond
  • Niacet Corporation
  • PCC
  • Archit Organosys
  • Shandong Minji Chemical
Key Segments of the Report: Breakup by Process Type:
  • Chlorination
  • Hydrolysis
  • Others
Breakup by Product Form:
  • Crystalline
  • Liquid
  • Flakes
Breakup by Application:
  • Glycine
  • Cellulose
  • Surfactants
  • 4,2,4- Dichloro Phenoxy Acetic Acid
  • Thioglycol Acid
  • Other Applications
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
  • Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals
  • Agrochemicals
  • Geological Drillings
  • Dyes and Detergents
  • Other End-Use Industries
Breakup by Region:
  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/monochloroacetic-acid-market As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

