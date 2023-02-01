Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo had been discovered Tuesday in an deserted residence after going lacking the day earlier than from their enclosure, which had been minimize. However no arrests have been made, deepening the thriller on the zoo that has included different minimize fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious dying of an endangered vulture.

Dallas police stated they discovered the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys after getting a tip that they may very well be in an deserted residence in Lancaster, situated simply south of the zoo. The animals had been situated, secure, in a closet, after which returned to zoo for veterinary analysis.

Police stated earlier Tuesday that they had been nonetheless working to find out whether or not or not the incidents over the previous few weeks are associated.

In the meantime, in Louisiana, officers had been investigating after 12 squirrel monkeys had been taken from a zoo there on Sunday and contemplating whether or not there may very well be a connection.

This is what is thought to date concerning the incidents:

WHAT HAS HAPPENED AT THE DALLAS ZOO?

The zoo closed Jan. 13 after staff arriving that morning discovered that the clouded leopard, named Nova, was lacking. After a search that included police, the leopard weighing 20-25 kilos (September 11 kilograms) was discovered later that day close to her habitat.

Police stated a chopping software was deliberately used to make the opening in her enclosure. An analogous gash additionally was present in an enclosure for langur monkeys, although none received out or appeared harmed, police stated.

On Jan. 21, an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin was discovered lifeless by arriving staff. Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and CEO, referred to as the dying “very suspicious” and stated the vulture had “a wound,” however declined to provide additional particulars.

Hudson stated in a information convention following Pin’s dying that the vulture enclosure did not look like tampered with.

On Monday police stated the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys — which have lengthy whiskers that appear to be a mustache — had been believed to have been taken after somebody minimize a gap of their enclosure.

The next day police launched a photograph and video of a person they stated they wished to speak to concerning the monkeys. The photograph reveals a person consuming Doritos chips whereas strolling, and within the video clip he’s seen strolling down a path.

WHAT COULD BE THE MOTIVE IN TAKING THE MONKEYS?

Lynn Cuny, founder and president of Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation in Kendalia, Texas, stated she wouldn’t be shocked if it seems the monkeys had been taken to be offered. Relying on the customer, she stated, a monkey like these may very well be offered for “a number of hundreds” of {dollars}.

“Primates are high-dollar animals within the wildlife pet commerce on this nation,” Cuny stated. “All people that wishes one desires one for all of the mistaken causes — there’s by no means any good cause to have any wild animal as a pet.”

She stated there have been a wide range of methods the taken monkeys may have been in peril, from an improper eating regimen to publicity to chilly. Temperatures in Dallas dipped into the 20s on Tuesday throughout a winter storm.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE VULTURE?

Pin’s dying has been onerous on the workers, a zoo official stated.

The vulture was “a beloved member of the chicken division,” in line with Harrison Edell, the zoo’s govt vp for animal care and conservation.

Talking at a information convention, Edell stated Pin was a minimum of 35 years outdated and had been on the zoo for 33 years. “A number of our groups have labored intently with him for all of that point,” Edell stated.

Pin, one among 4 lappet-faced vultures on the zoo, was stated to have sired 11 offspring, and his first grandchild hatched in early 2020.

Edell stated Pin’s dying was not solely a private loss but in addition a loss for the species, which “may probably go extinct in our lifetime.”

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT SECURITY?

Hudson, the zoo’s CEO, stated in a information convention following Pin’s dying that ordinary working procedures included over 100 cameras to watch public, workers and exhibit areas, and that quantity had been elevated. In a single day presence of safety and workers was additionally raised.

The place doable, he stated, zoo officers restricted the power of animals to go outdoors in a single day.

After Nova went lacking, officers stated they’d reviewed surveillance video however not what it confirmed.

The zoo was closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the storm.

WHAT HAPPENED IN LOUISIANA?

The 12 squirrel monkeys had been found lacking Sunday from their enclosure at a zoo within the state’s southeast.

Their habitat at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge, had been “compromised” and a few harm was executed to get in, metropolis Police Chief Vance Olivier stated Tuesday. He declined to supply additional particulars on the harm, citing the continuing investigation.

He stated police didn’t have any suspects but however had been nonetheless looking out by way of video recordsdata.

Zoosiana stated in a Fb put up that the remaining monkeys have been assessed and seem unhurt.

HAVE THERE BEEN OTHER INCIDENTS BEFORE AT THE DALLAS ZOO?

In 2004, a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three individuals earlier than police shot and killed the animal.

Related Press author Paul J. Weber contributed to this report from Austin, Texas.