Monk Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Conflict Royale launched two new playing cards, Phoenix and Monk, within the month of October.

To commemorate the discharge of the Monk card, the sport builders simply unveiled the Monk Launch Occasion problem. Gamers can participate within the problem free of charge and full it to obtain rewards like playing cards, emotes, battle banner tokens, magic objects, gems, chests, and gold.

In-game description and extra particulars about Monk Launch Occasion problem in Conflict Royale

Monk is the most recent Champion card in Conflict Royale. Gamers can unlock it as soon as they attain Enviornment 18.

A Stage 14 Monk card has 2660 hitpoints, 186 injury, and 558 combo injury. It may possibly solely assault group defenses and troops.

Monk resembles Hog Rider in look. Nonetheless, his mohawk, beard, and eyebrows are white. He additionally has an extended mustache and dons a crimson kilt, a mala, and a cincture.

The in-game description of the Monk card is as follows:

“Monk has spent many remoted years perfecting a brand new model of fight. He fires off a 3-hit combo, with the final blow dealing additional injury and pushing all of the enemies again!”

The Monk card makes use of a three-hit mixture in Conflict Royale. The primary two hits inflict commonplace injury, whereas the third hit offers further injury and knocks the goal again, even when they’re ordinarily proof against knockbacks.

Monk’s signature means, Pensive Safety, briefly decreases all incoming injury he suffers by 80% and displays all incoming projectile-based ranged assaults again to the unique attacker. Spells all the time return to the closest Crown Tower on the opposing aspect.

Gamers can check out the brand new Monk card within the Monk Launch Occasion problem, which is split into two sub-challenges.

To finish the problem, gamers should construct a potent eight-card match deck using the Monk card and win as many encounters as attainable. To create the deck, they’re free to decide on any card, from Frequent to Champion.

Within the first sub-challenge of the Monk Launch Occasion, gamers are free to strive as many decks as they like as a result of losses is not going to be recorded.

In the meantime, gamers will likely be eradicated from the second sub-challenge as soon as they lose three battles. Nonetheless, they will all the time restart the sub-challenge utilizing gems.

The in-game description of the Monk Launch Occasion problem in Conflict Royale is as follows:

“A brand new champion has arrived! Construct a deck with Monk, and use his means to deflect enemy projectiles and spells.”

Rewards for finishing the Monk Launch Occasion problem in Conflict Royale

Many rewards could be earned through the Monk Launch Occasion problem in Conflict Royale. They’re listed under:

Gamers will unlock 4000 gold on profitable their first battle.

Gamers will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on profitable their second battle.

Gamers will unlock 3000 gold on profitable their third battle.

Gamers will unlock one chest key on profitable their fourth battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their fifth battle.

Gamers will unlock one gold chest on profitable their sixth battle.

Gamers will unlock 4000 gold on profitable their seventh battle.

Gamers will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on profitable their eighth battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their ninth battle.

Gamers will unlock one chest key on profitable their tenth battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their eleventh battle.

Gamers will unlock one widespread token on profitable their twelfth battle.

Gamers will unlock 1000 gold on profitable their thirteenth battle.

Gamers will unlock one uncommon token on profitable their 14th battle.

Gamers will unlock 1000 gold on profitable their fifteenth battle.

Gamers will unlock an unique emote on profitable their sixteenth battle.

The Monk Occasion problem in Conflict Royale is likely one of the greatest methods to earn gold, chests, battle banner tokens, commerce tokens, and magic objects. Gamers ought to strive utilizing playing cards like Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Wizard together with Monk to win the utmost variety of battles.

