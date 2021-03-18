Monk Fruit Sugar Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2026| Monk Fruit Corp.; Layn Corp.; Apura Ingredients

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Monk Fruit Sugar Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players Archer Daniels Midland Company; Monk Fruit Corp.; Layn Corp.; Apura Ingredients; Imperial Sugar Company; Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC; Health Garden USA; Matakana Superfoods; Group Krisda Stevia of Canada Inc.; Bulk Barn Foods Limited; Tate & Lyle; LAKANTO; CUMBERLAND PACKING CORP.; GLG LIFE TECH CORP.; NOW Foods; Julian Bakery; Anthony’s Goods; The ZenSweet Company, SweetMonk among others.

Global monk fruit sugar market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in preferences of consumers to consume processed food & beverages.

Monk fruit sugar is the sweetening product extracted from monk fruit, also known as Luo Han Guo. This extract is significantly higher in sweetness as compared to conventional sugar. It is used as a substitute to sugar in a variety of different applications due to its lack of negative effects on the human body.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing usage of the product in various pharmaceutical applications and treatment is expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in preferences of lifestyle of consumers resulting in greater demand for low-calorie alternatives can also enhance the growth of this market

Enhanced shelf life of these products deeming them more accessible and effective is expected to propel the market growth

Greater adoption of the product due to its wide-scale of nutritional benefits, such as antioxidants content, zero-calorie content, can be consumed by individuals suffering from diabetes and various others.

Market Restraints:

Complicated harvesting process for monk fruit resulting in high costs of raw material; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Wide range of products being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the market growth

By Type (Purelo, Monk Fruit in Raw, Nectresse, Lakanto),

Nature (Natural, Organic),

Form (Powder, Liquid), Applications (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals),

End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Household), Packaging

Type (Bags & Sacs, Pouches, Folding Cartons, Jars), Sales Channel (B2B, B2C)

The MONK FRUIT SUGAR report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the launch of two new sweetener brands that have been developed in partnership with GLG Life Tech Corp. The brands “SweetRight” stevia and “VerySweet” monk fruit will be integrated into Archer Daniels Midland Company’s sweetener offerings. This expansion of product offerings are designed to meet the growing consumer demands of naturally sourced, low-calorie sweeteners for a number of different applications

In June 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had entered into a partnership with GLG LIFE TECH CORP. for the development, manufacturing and distribution of low-calorie sweeteners. The agreement states that GLG LIFE TECH CORP. will provide a wide range of low-calorie sweeteners produced from stevia and monk fruit, wherein Archer Daniels Midland Company will be responsible for their marketing and distribution to various food & beverage industrial users

