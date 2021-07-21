Monica Rambeau’s incredible physical training for her role in The Marvels (video)

Being a superhero takes a lot of maintenance. And it’s not Teyonah Parris who’s going to tell us the opposite… The actress who plays Monica Rambeau in WandaVision recently arrived in London and is already preparing to make her comeback in an MCU production. Before that, however, she has to go through the physical training box, which in this case is really worthy of a superhero.

The Monica / Carol rivalry

The WandaVision star has to be at the top when he returns. Monica Rambeau is set to make her first appearance in a Marvel movie for good reason after her notorious stint on the Disney + series. She will therefore return to The Marvels in 2022. As a reminder, the film will reunite Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel in a sequel to Captain Marvel.

The meeting of the three heroines will leave its mark after the WandaVision series as well as the Ms. Marvel show due later this year. It should allow us to learn more about the connection between Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

For those who haven’t followed it all, Monica is actually the daughter of Maria Rambeau, a fellow aviator and former friend of Carol Danvers. This makes the meeting between the two of them all the more interesting.

Meanwhile, actress Teyonah Parris is training like crazy. Perhaps she’s trying to overshadow Brie Larson, Carol Danvers’ interpreter, who has hit the bull’s eye with her very physical training videos since the pandemic.

It is not known if there is any rivalry between the two. We’d love to see a clash of egos in The Marvels, however. This would then be the opportunity to admire a little more the new powers of Monica Rambeau recently acquired in WandaVision.

In the meantime, find out who will play She-Hulk’s villain and very physical training before she clashes with the Hulk and his cousin.