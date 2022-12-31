Monica Lewinsky Remembers The Hilarious Advice She Got From Barbara Walters

For hundreds of thousands of Individuals, Barbara Walters was a pioneering TV journalist, however to Monica Lewinsky, she was additionally a fount of priceless recommendation.

Walters died Friday on the age of 93, inspiring many tributes from her media colleagues.

Her loss of life additionally impressed Lewinsky to narrate the hilarious recommendation Walters as soon as gave her after her relationship with then-President Invoice Clinton turned an enormous scandal within the late Nineties.

Lewinsky tweeted Friday that she first met the veteran newswoman in 1998 on the peak of Kenneth Starr’s investigation into whether or not Clinton dedicated perjury by not admitting to his relationship with Lewinsky, who had been a White Home intern, beneath oath.

Lewinsky, then 24, informed Walters that the scandal was the primary time she’d ever been in deep trouble and that she was “mainly” an excellent child who obtained good grades, didn’t do medication and by no means shoplifted.

“Without lacking a beat, Barbara mentioned, ‘Monica, subsequent time shoplift.’”

Though the media highlight finally dimmed on Lewinsky, Walters stored in touch along with her. They even had lunch collectively a couple of years in the past, Lewinsky recalled.

“Of course, she was charming, witty and a few of her questions had been nonetheless her signature interview type,” Lewinsky remembered. “‘So inform me, Monica, how do you’re feeling …and so on and so on.’ She was the very first individual with whom i ever sat for a tv interview… and will definitely be my most memorable.”