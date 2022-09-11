There are a number of Genshin Affect 3.1 leaks to debate, such because the latest information on the Mondstadt Pageant, Kaveh, and Mika. The leaks are everywhere, so it is price aggregating all of them in a single spot. This text will run down a number of the most essential leaks on every topic within the following order:

Mondstadt Pageant Mika Kaveh

The whole lot proven in these leaks is topic to vary. Genshin Affect 3.1 is scheduled to launch on September 28, 2022.

Genshin Affect 3.1 leaks that includes Mondstadt, Kaveh, and Mika

Mondstadt Pageant



1. Catching boars and different critters

2. Mob camp trails (much like Moonchase)

3. Retailer simulator (with enterprise technique min-maxing)

4. Scavenger hunt w/ textual content clues Weinlesefest: Pageant in Springvale with:1. Catching boars and different critters2. Mob camp trails (much like Moonchase)3. Retailer simulator (with enterprise technique min-maxing)4. Scavenger hunt w/ textual content clues Rewards embody 680 primos and Missive Windspear (could be max refined). Weinlesefest: Pageant in Springvale with:1. Catching boars and different critters2. Mob camp trails (much like Moonchase)3. Retailer simulator (with enterprise technique min-maxing)4. Scavenger hunt w/ textual content cluesRewards embody 680 primos and Missive Windspear (could be max refined).

The primary Genshin Affect 3.1 leak to debate is the Mondstadt Pageant, often known as Weinlesefest: Pageant. It apparently takes place in Springvale and contains 4 essential actions, with the above tweet together with a really transient overview of them.

The primary rewards for this occasion embody 680 Primogems and Missive Windspear. The weapon is a 4-star Polearm with 509.61 ATK and 41.35% ATK on Degree 90 (topic to vary). Its impact is:

“Inside 10s after an Elemental Response is triggered, ATK is elevated by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is elevated by 48/60/72/84/96.”

We’ll have a good time Wind and Wine Pageant in 3.1.

Many individuals will go to Mondstadt for unique wines, which might solely be purchased through the competition.

Collei will lastly have the ability to meet her outdated buddies.

We may even get Razor’s mother and father lore. See also Expected release date, new weapons, and more We’ll have a good time Wind and Wine Pageant in 3.1.Many individuals will go to Mondstadt for unique wines, which might solely be purchased through the competition.Collei will lastly have the ability to meet her outdated buddies.We may even get Razor’s mother and father lore.

This occasion will characteristic loads of wine, however the extra essential facets of those leaks are storyline-related ones. For instance, Collei will supposedly see her outdated buddies. Collei was initially a manga-only character who met with Amber, Lisa, and Jean, so these three are presumably a few of “her outdated buddies.”

Vacationers may even get extra Razor lore, which ought to please his followers since he hasn’t been within the highlight in a very long time.

[Questionable] Mika will make an look in 3.1, he’s a surveyor of the Reconnaissance Firm tasked with finishing up missions with the expedition. He was a surveyor in Eula’s workforce. The Grand Grasp appointed him to be a key member of the front-line scouting workforce. [Questionable]Mika will make an look in 3.1, he’s a surveyor of the Reconnaissance Firm tasked with finishing up missions with the expedition. He was a surveyor in Eula’s workforce. The Grand Grasp appointed him to be a key member of the front-line scouting workforce.

A brand new character in Mika can also be anticipated to point out up in Genshin Affect 3.1. He has supposedly labored with Eula up to now and shall be making his debut on this replace, however there are no leaks concerning his precise launch date.

Mika leaks

I assumed the unique design was leaked publicly after I noticed this image lol.Some type of defend on his shoulders, identical to Zhongli twitter.com/mikabrainrot/s…

His full design hasn’t been leaked but, however the above fanart is outwardly correct. Mika is understood to be a Cryo Polearm person, however not a lot else is understood about his gameplay. Equally, his character mannequin has but to be leaked.

Thus, how correct this fanart is to the ultimate design is difficult to say.

Don’t be concerned, I have never forgotten about 3.1 leaks. As has been beforehand talked about, Mika exhibits up in 3.1. He’s a cryo polearm, I am uncertain of his rarity. Don’t be concerned, I have never forgotten about 3.1 leaks.As has been beforehand talked about, Mika exhibits up in 3.1. He’s a cryo polearm, I am uncertain of his rarity.

That is the leak that confirmed Mika’s Imaginative and prescient and weapon. His rarity stays unknown at current, and it is price mentioning that he was not playable within the Genshin Affect 3.1 beta. Thus, Vacationers should not anticipate to see him on any banner for that replace.

Kaveh leaks

8.5/10.Majority of the weather are in the appropriate locations, majority of the variations are in sample design. Detailed suggestions within the reply.That is implausible and your art work is wonderful.- IT twitter.com/trisha_PuqiVBC…

Kaveh is not anticipated to be playable or play a lot of a job in Genshin Affect 3.1. Nonetheless, a number of new leaks have surfaced on-line associated to his design, so it is going to be bundled with the remainder of the leaks right here.

As of late, there have been a number of Genshin Affect leaks surrounding Kaveh’s design. It is vital to say that there are no gameplay fashions or footage that characteristic him. As an alternative, all Vacationers have in the meanwhile is fanart.

The above fanart was apparently rated as 8.5/10 for accuracy, which is excessive reward contemplating that previous scores from this leaker had been normally proper on the cash.

See also Find about New Weapons and Operators in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Radical Raid Here Nitpicks: Bangs are longer, wrong way. Arm garters are black and go beneath the cape sleeves. Stole would not have the branching half. White collar is not flared, is nearer to his neck. Jewellery connecting the cape is increased up, by his neck, with the chest window beneath it. Nitpicks: Bangs are longer, wrong way. Arm garters are black and go beneath the cape sleeves. Stole would not have the branching half. White collar is not flared, is nearer to his neck. Jewellery connecting the cape is increased up, by his neck, with the chest window beneath it.

The nitpicks proven above are what the fanart apparently did fallacious concerning Kaveh’s design. It isn’t but recognized when Vacationers can anticipate to see Kaveh within the sport.

Q. Do you assume the Mondstadt Pageant occasion shall be enjoyable? 0 votes to date

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul