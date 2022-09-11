Mondstadt Festival, Kaveh and Mika character designs
There are a number of Genshin Affect 3.1 leaks to debate, such because the latest information on the Mondstadt Pageant, Kaveh, and Mika. The leaks are everywhere, so it is price aggregating all of them in a single spot. This text will run down a number of the most essential leaks on every topic within the following order:
- Mondstadt Pageant
- Mika
- Kaveh
The whole lot proven in these leaks is topic to vary. Genshin Affect 3.1 is scheduled to launch on September 28, 2022.
Genshin Affect 3.1 leaks that includes Mondstadt, Kaveh, and Mika
Mondstadt Pageant
The primary Genshin Affect 3.1 leak to debate is the Mondstadt Pageant, often known as Weinlesefest: Pageant. It apparently takes place in Springvale and contains 4 essential actions, with the above tweet together with a really transient overview of them.
The primary rewards for this occasion embody 680 Primogems and Missive Windspear. The weapon is a 4-star Polearm with 509.61 ATK and 41.35% ATK on Degree 90 (topic to vary). Its impact is:
“Inside 10s after an Elemental Response is triggered, ATK is elevated by 12/15/18/21/24% and Elemental Mastery is elevated by 48/60/72/84/96.”
This occasion will characteristic loads of wine, however the extra essential facets of those leaks are storyline-related ones. For instance, Collei will supposedly see her outdated buddies. Collei was initially a manga-only character who met with Amber, Lisa, and Jean, so these three are presumably a few of “her outdated buddies.”
Vacationers may even get extra Razor lore, which ought to please his followers since he hasn’t been within the highlight in a very long time.
A brand new character in Mika can also be anticipated to point out up in Genshin Affect 3.1. He has supposedly labored with Eula up to now and shall be making his debut on this replace, however there are no leaks concerning his precise launch date.
Mika leaks
His full design hasn’t been leaked but, however the above fanart is outwardly correct. Mika is understood to be a Cryo Polearm person, however not a lot else is understood about his gameplay. Equally, his character mannequin has but to be leaked.
Thus, how correct this fanart is to the ultimate design is difficult to say.
That is the leak that confirmed Mika’s Imaginative and prescient and weapon. His rarity stays unknown at current, and it is price mentioning that he was not playable within the Genshin Affect 3.1 beta. Thus, Vacationers should not anticipate to see him on any banner for that replace.
Kaveh leaks
Kaveh is not anticipated to be playable or play a lot of a job in Genshin Affect 3.1. Nonetheless, a number of new leaks have surfaced on-line associated to his design, so it is going to be bundled with the remainder of the leaks right here.
As of late, there have been a number of Genshin Affect leaks surrounding Kaveh’s design. It is vital to say that there are no gameplay fashions or footage that characteristic him. As an alternative, all Vacationers have in the meanwhile is fanart.
The above fanart was apparently rated as 8.5/10 for accuracy, which is excessive reward contemplating that previous scores from this leaker had been normally proper on the cash.
The nitpicks proven above are what the fanart apparently did fallacious concerning Kaveh’s design. It isn’t but recognized when Vacationers can anticipate to see Kaveh within the sport.
