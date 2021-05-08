Molecular Sieves Market 2021 Analysis and Precise – Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CarboTech, Clariant, Dalian Absortbent Co., Ltd

Global Molecular Sieves Market 2021-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Molecular Sieves market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Molecular Sieves market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The market for molecular sieve is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The Global Molecular Sieves market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CarboTech, Clariant, Dalian Absortbent Co., Ltd, Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JIUZHOU CHEMICALS, KNT Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano New Materials Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Sorbead India, Tosoh Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Zeochem AG, Zeolyst International among others.

Scope of the Report:

– On the flipside, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes and impact of COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– The development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends:

Pellets to Dominate the Market

– Pellets are inert, micro absorbent molecular sieves, which contain small holes of uniform size, in order to block larger molecules, while allowing certain smaller molecules to pass.

– The use of pelleted forms of molecular sieves depends on the application. The main type of molecular sieve pellets include spherical granules (ball), cylindrical granules (extrudate), and complex pellets forms. The extrudate – tri-lobe and the extrudate – quadri-lobe (quatrefoil) are the two types of complex pellet form. Consumers decide the shape of pellets, based on their process, equipment, and lost wastage of molecular sieve.

– The features of spherical granules (the ball) include:

– Easy loading and unloading from the adsorber.

– Excessive bed mobility and as a result high attrition of pellets.

– High specific pressure of pellets to each other at contact points.

– The extrudates (cylinder, tri-lobe, quadri-lobe) provides:

– Minimum mobility of the adsorbed bed.

– Ability to use the technology of uniform load.

– Pellets minimal pressure on each other in contact along the generatrix.

– Moreover, the tri-lobe and quadri-lobe pellet-types in particular are responsible for:

– Greater availability of internal volume, high saturation limit of pellets.

– Diffusion of hydrocarbons through the adsorbent bed takes place easier, the pressure does not increase.

– Dynamic capacity for removing component (H2O, H2S, etc.) is higher for 15% than other types of granules.

– Usually, commercial molecular sieve pellets consist of small zeolite crystals formed into a macroporouspellet, with the aid of an inert clay binder. These features are driving the pelleted molecular sieves market size across the globe during the forecast timeline.

