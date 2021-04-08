Molecular Diagnostics size, share, 2021-2027: Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, Future plans, Type and Application – Top players are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alere Inc., Dako
The Molecular Diagnostics report provides independent information about the Molecular Diagnostics industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.
The term “Molecular Diagnostics” refers to clinical tests used to identify a disease or the susceptibility to a disease, by analyzing DNA / RNA or their proteins, in humans or in the case of infections, in microbes. Its scope includes the clinical testing devices, as well as their reagents and supplies that are utilized in hospitals, clinics, commercial laboratories, reference laboratories and research institutes to detect cells and proteins for the purpose of diagnosis and monitoring disease. Molecular diagnostics play an important role in infectious disease testing as they provide effective and fast results. So, during the study of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, we have considered global molecular diagnostics products and consumables to analyze the market.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Molecular Diagnostics Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
In this report, our team offers a thorough investigation of Molecular Diagnostics Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players right now. Alongside an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination, section insightful information, and market forecast are offered in the full investigation, and so forth.
Scope of Molecular Diagnostics Market: Products in the Molecular Diagnostics classification furnish clients with assets to get ready for tests, tests, and evaluations.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Molecular Diagnostics Market.
Key Benefits for Post-Consumer Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports
The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer Molecular Diagnostics market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer Molecular Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer Molecular Diagnostics market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.
Molecular Diagnostics Top Companies Analysis:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alere, Inc., Dako, Bayer AG, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, BioMerieux SA, Cepheid, Quidel Corporation, Debiopharm Group, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Genomic Health, Luminex, GenMark Diagnostics, Biocartis Group and others.
Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Covers the Following Segments:
By Product
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Services
By Technology
- PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)
- INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology)
- DNA Sequencing
- Hybridization
- Microarray
- Others
By Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Chronic Diseases
- Genetic Testing
- Screening
- Pharmacogenomics
By End User
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Research Institutes
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis –
North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increase in funding by governments and different organizations, rise in number of cases of infectious and chronic diseases and increase in awareness of personalized medicines. In U.S, every year, around 1.7 million Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are encountered, resulting in 99,000 deaths and costing an estimated USD 20 billion. Availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in this region has boosted the demand for molecular diagnostics
Europe is the second largest market for global molecular diagnostics. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among people, extensive research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe. According to National Statistics, total current healthcare expenditure of UK in 2016 was around 253.9 billion USD. The rising demand for point-of-care and rapid testing, primarily blood glucose testing, and the strong government support to promote early disease detection to prevent ill-health are some of the major factors driving the molecular diagnostics market in UK.
Asia Pacific region is showing robust growth in Global Molecular Diagnostics Market due to increasing population, rising disposable income among the population, high incidences of chronic diseases and infectious diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the critical cause of disease burden and mortality in the Asia Pacific region, claiming 55% of total life in the South East Asia region each year and 75% in the Western Pacific region.
