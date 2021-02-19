Molded Pulp Packaging Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Maspack Ltd, EnviroPAK Corporation, Brodrene Hartmann AS, Huhtamaki Oyj, UFP Technologies Inc

The Molded Pulp Packaging Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The molded pulp packaging market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593004/molded-pulp-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

Molded Pulp Packaging market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Maspack Ltd, EnviroPAK Corporation, Brodrene Hartmann AS, Huhtamaki Oyj, UFP Technologies Inc., PrimeWare by PrimeLink Solutions LLC, Fabri-Kal Corporation, Henry Molded Products Inc., Keiding Inc., Sabert Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – PepsiCo announced its plan on focusing on recyclable molded pulp rings for its soda cans to replace the plastic ones. The company planned to use molded pulp rings and secondary paperboard packaging, for the 7.5 ounce six-units packs of Pepsi and Sierra Mist, after March 2020, in its facility in Sacramento, California. With this, the company aims to achieve its goal of making all packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.

– November 2019 – Sonoco announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Thermoform Engineered Quality (TEQ) LLC and Plastique Holdings Limited. TEQ produces recyclable, molded-pulp-fiber packaging, and thermoformed plastic packaging for multiple consumer products, primarily sold in Europe. Sonoco also announced its plans to expand TEQ’s healthcare packaging solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Consumption of Eggs Accounts for a Significant Market Share of Trays

Due to the expected increase in the consumption of eggs and fruits in the near future, along with their features, such as low weight and recyclability, the market for trays is expected to grow. Trays are witnessing a high demand for egg packaging.

Further, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the retail price of eggs (grade A) in the United States has been decreasing since 2017. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the prices of eggs in USD per dozen were USD 1.82, USD 1.6, and USD 1.54, respectively. Due to the low price, the consumption is surging, thus, increasing the demand for molded trays.

Asia-Pacific to Witness High Market Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the molded pulp packaging market. This is attributed to the presence of an increasing number of molded pulp packaging manufacturing units in countries, such as China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, in Asia Pacific.

China, with its growing food packaging, food service, FMCG, healthcare, and electronics industries, is expected to drive the molded pulp packaging market. Food trays molded from wood or paper pulp are customarily used in most of the retail food markets, particularly for the packaging of fresh meat, poultry, and fish. According to the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, in 2019, China’s beef production increased, as compared to 2018. This increases the market for trays.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593004/molded-pulp-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com