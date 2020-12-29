Molded Pulp Packaging Market 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report, Leading Players are Brødrene Hartmann A/S; Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Molded Pulp Packaging Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this market research report. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with the Molded Pulp Packaging market document.

Top key Players Brødrene Hartmann A/S; Huhtamaki; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC; Eco-Products, Inc.; Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd; AmerCareRoyal; Fabri-Kal; Henry Molded Products Inc.; EnviroPAK; Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc.; Cascades inc.; Sabert Corporation; ProtoPak Engineering Corporation; CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE; Atlantic Pulp; Sealed Air; TRIDAS; KEIDING INC.; Unified Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; FiberCel; Sustainable Packaging Industries; Berkley among others.

Global molded pulp packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.83 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing growth in the consumption of sustainable packaging solutions/methods from various end-use industries.

Molded pulp packaging is the collection of packaging products/solutions made from recycled paperboard or paper material. These products are generally utilized in the packaging of food products or by the food & beverage industry for servicing. These products consist of different variations ranging from cups, trays, plates, bowls and even wholesale product containers.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing rate of adoption for eco-friendly & sustainable packaging products from consumers is expected to foster growth in the market

Environmental benefits of these products is expected to augment growth of the market

Rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in higher consumption of packaged food and preference for consuming food-based services can also augment the growth of this market

Varied innovations and advancements of technology focus of manufacturers is also expected to have a positive effect on the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations for the recycling process can restrict the market growth

Usage of certain packaging solutions from various different applicable industries can also hamper the market growth

Fluctuations in raw material prices also has an impact on the overall packaging material cost which can act as a market restraint

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Molded Pulp Packaging Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed, Processed),

Source (Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp),

Product Type (Trays, Cups, Clamshells, Plates, Bowls, Others),

End Use (Foodservice Disposables, Food Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Others)

The MOLDED PULP PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Cascades inc. announced that they had acquired the assets associated with the production moulded pulp packaging solutions in the United States region for USD 37.4 million. This acquisition will help in significant improvements of Cascades inc.’s production capacity for sustainable packaging products. The facilities acquired under this transaction are situated in Indiana and Iowa in United States belonging to Urban Forest Products and Clarion Packaging respectively

In August 2018, Sealed Air announced that they had acquired AFP, Inc., which will be integrated with Sealed Air’s “Product Care” business division. The combined technologies of the companies will provide significant growth opportunities for the company while providing unique levels of product offerings to their customers with the utmost production efficiency and wide range of solutions

