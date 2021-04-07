Molded Plastics  Market Basic Segments, Policy Study and Value Chain Structure (2020-2027)

Molded Plastics Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025 with the help of past and current market values.

Molded plastics are synthetic polymers that can be molded into intricate shapes and geometries based on the applications. The properties of molded plastics can be modified by adding additives so as to obtain final molded products with desired mechanical, chemical, and electrical properties. Molded plastics are used in a number of applications ranging from airflow ducts, plastic jars, toys, automotive bumpers, etc.

Market Key Players:

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum Corporation

DuPont de Nemours & Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

INEOS Group

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.:

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Solvay SA

The growing importance of injection-molded plastic components in the automobile interior and exterior has led to significant consumption of molded plastics in recent times. Molded plastics are widely used in the automotive sector to manufacture a range of automotive components, including instrument panels, door handles, air conditioner vents, speaker covers, column covers, grille, and bumpers. The increasing reliance of the automotive sector on the injection molding technology is anticipated to create significant opportunities for OEM businesses involved in molded plastic businesses. Moreover, the burgeoning uses of molded plastics in the medical field to manufacturing biomedical equipment and devices such as heart pumps, blood sugar monitors, skeletal braces, and fetal heartbeat monitors are anticipated to drive the molded plastics market in the forecast period.

