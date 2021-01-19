Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast, 2020-2026

Global molded fiber pulp packaging market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.1 Bn by 2030.

A recent market report published on the molded fiber pulp packaging market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the molded fiber pulp packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global molded fiber pulp packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type

Trays

Drink Carriers

2 Cups

4 Cups

6 Cups

More than 8 Cups

Boxes

End Caps

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell Containers

Application

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Edge Protectors

Molded Pulp Type

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

End Use

CDEG

Mobile Phone

Television

Laptops

Tubelight & Bulbs

Others (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators)

Food & Beverage

Egg Packaging

4 Eggs

6 Eggs

12 Eggs

24 Eggs

More than 30 Eggs

Wine Packaging

375 ml

750 ml

1.5 Litre

More than 3 Litre

Fruit Packaging

Others

Cosmetics

Food Services

Healthcare

Automotive

Logistics

Others (Candles, Flower Packaging)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the molded fiber pulp packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market, along with key facts about molded fiber pulp packaging market. It also includes key drivers and trends of the global molded fiber pulp packaging market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the molded fiber pulp packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about molded fiber pulp packaging market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the molded fiber pulp packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global molded fiber pulp packaging market.

Chapter 04 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Demand Analysis (Volume ’Tonnes) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the molded fiber pulp packaging market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical molded fiber pulp packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 05 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of product type (trays, drink carriers, boxes, end caps, plates, bowls, cups and clamshell containers) of molded fiber pulp packaging market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the molded fiber pulp packaging market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical molded fiber pulp packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of molded fiber pulp packaging market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the molded fiber pulp packaging market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 08 – Impact of COVID-19

This chapter explains how the COVID-19 has impacted the overall packaging industry. It also explains the impacts of COVID-19 on the key regions, current statistics and probable future impacts and current economic projections.

Chapter 09 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the molded fiber pulp packaging market is segmented as trays, drink carriers, boxes, end caps, plates, bowls, cups and clamshell containers. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Molded Pulp Type

Based on molded pulp type, the molded fiber pulp packaging market is segmented into thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. In this chapter, readers can find market share and attractiveness analysis about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Based on application, the molded fiber pulp packaging market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging and edge protectors. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the molded fiber pulp packaging market is segmented on the basis of CDEG, food & beverage, cosmetics, food services, healthcare, automotive, logistics and others (candles, flower packaging). In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the molded fiber pulp packaging market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Ex. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan

Chapter 14 – North America Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America molded fiber pulp packaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of molded fiber pulp packaging market.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America molded fiber pulp packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the molded fiber pulp packaging market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the molded fiber pulp packaging market based on the product type, application, molded pulp type, and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe are the leading countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe molded fiber pulp packaging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe molded fiber pulp packaging market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – APEJ Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the molded fiber pulp packaging market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the molded fiber pulp packaging market in APEJ.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the molded fiber pulp packaging market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 – Japan Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about the molded fiber pulp packaging market growth analysis in Japan during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter highlights value and volume analysis during the historic and forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the molded fiber pulp packaging market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., Russia, GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, China, India, Australia and New Zealand across the all regions during the forecast period 2020 and 2030.

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the molded fiber pulp packaging market along with their market presence analysis by region and Product Type portfolio.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the molded fiber pulp packaging market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are UFP Technologies, Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann, Henry Molded Products, Inc, ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, Keiding, Inc, FiberCel Packaging, LLC, Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.), OrCon Industries Corporation and others

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the molded fiber pulp packaging market report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the molded fiber pulp packaging market.

