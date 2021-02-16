Molded Fiber Packaging Market Current Trends, Business Strategies and Industry Overview 2021 to 2026

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Molded Fiber Packaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Molded Fiber Packaging.

The molded fiber packaging market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– The increasing urbanization and growing consciousness for better packaging and rising environmental consciousness amongst people are some of the determinants heading to the enhanced use of molded fiber packaging. Although the need for recycled packaging has been building for years, molded fiber has traditionally been linked with items such as cup carrying trays, box inserts, and egg carton packaging that had restricted consumer appeal.

– The transfer molded segment is expected to account for a significant share in the molded pulp packaging market worldwide in the future. Molded fiber packaging not only allows product protection but also avoids goods breakage across the supply chain. Even though the demand for recycled packaging is expected to rise in the future, molded fiber has conventionally been connected with products like cup carrying trays, box inserts, and egg carton packaging that are likely to have limited consumer appeal.

Top Leading Companies of Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market are Huhtamäki Oyj, Henry Moulded Products Inc., Moulded Fibre Products Ltd., Cullen Packaging Ltd., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, EnviroPAK Corporation, Heracles Packaging Company SA, Hurley Packaging of Texas, Keiding Inc., Berkley International, Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc., Footprint, LLC, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019 – Huhtamki Oyj’s Brazilian Fiber Packaging team co-developed a new egg-tray for 30 eggs, Multi-E. Using an existing new product as a base for development, they made it better suited for the specific needs in Brazil. Within the project, the company’s team also came up with a new raw material recipe and was created in close co-operation with a key customer and within the Huhtamaki global fiber team.

Key Market Trends

The Electronics Segment to Drive the Molded Fiber Packaging Market



– Because of the inclination in the drift of sustainability, packaging developers are embracing multiple packaging solutions for a broad category of applications originating from recyclable molded fiber packaging. Thus, more manufacturers, retailers, and customers in the markets are using sustainable molded fiber packaging solutions. Electronics items are usually fragile and need packaging that can shield them from breakage during shipping and storage.

– Molded fiber pulp is widely accepted for the packaging of electronics items, as it gives excellent compression resistance, shock-absorbing, and thermal and atmospheric resistance characteristics during handling and transportation. Molded pulp packaging gives guarding functions such as void fill, cushioning, and blocking & bracing to the electronics items, thereby augmenting the requirement for molded pulp packaging in this sector.

The Asia Pacific to Dominate the Molded Fiber Packaging Market

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest growing region in the molded fiber packaging market, in terms of utility. This is associated with the presence of a growing number of molded fiber packaging production units in countries such as India, China, Australia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of customers is also improving their preferences for sustainability.

In addition, these nations are the biggest exporters of packaging materials globally. Owing to inexpensive labor costs and the availability of domestically produced raw materials, companies prefer setting up production units for the production of the packaging industry in Asia Pacific countries. Apart from that due to changing spending preferences of the consumer are also connecting to accelerated urbanization and expanded annual disposable income.

Highlights of the Molded Fiber Packaging Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Molded Fiber Packaging Market

– Changing the Molded Fiber Packaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Molded Fiber Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Molded Fiber Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Molded Fiber Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Molded Fiber Packaging industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

