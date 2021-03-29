Molded Fiber Packaging Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Molded Fiber Packaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The molded fiber packaging market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market: Huhtamäki Oyj, Henry Moulded Products Inc., Moulded Fibre Products Ltd., Cullen Packaging Ltd., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, EnviroPAK Corporation, Heracles Packaging Company SA, Hurley Packaging of Texas, Keiding Inc., Berkley International, Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc., Footprint, LLC, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019 – Huhtamki Oyj’s Brazilian Fiber Packaging team co-developed a new egg-tray for 30 eggs, Multi-E. Using an existing new product as a base for development, they made it better suited for the specific needs in Brazil. Within the project, the company’s team also came up with a new raw material recipe and was created in close co-operation with a key customer and within the Huhtamaki global fiber team.

Key Market Trends

The Electronics Segment to Drive the Molded Fiber Packaging Market



– Because of the inclination in the drift of sustainability, packaging developers are embracing multiple packaging solutions for a broad category of applications originating from recyclable molded fiber packaging. Thus, more manufacturers, retailers, and customers in the markets are using sustainable molded fiber packaging solutions. Electronics items are usually fragile and need packaging that can shield them from breakage during shipping and storage.

– Molded fiber pulp is widely accepted for the packaging of electronics items, as it gives excellent compression resistance, shock-absorbing, and thermal and atmospheric resistance characteristics during handling and transportation. Molded pulp packaging gives guarding functions such as void fill, cushioning, and blocking & bracing to the electronics items, thereby augmenting the requirement for molded pulp packaging in this sector.

The Asia Pacific to Dominate the Molded Fiber Packaging Market

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest growing region in the molded fiber packaging market, in terms of utility. This is associated with the presence of a growing number of molded fiber packaging production units in countries such as India, China, Australia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of customers is also improving their preferences for sustainability.

In addition, these nations are the biggest exporters of packaging materials globally. Owing to inexpensive labor costs and the availability of domestically produced raw materials, companies prefer setting up production units for the production of the packaging industry in Asia Pacific countries. Apart from that due to changing spending preferences of the consumer are also connecting to accelerated urbanization and expanded annual disposable income.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

