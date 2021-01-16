Mold Inhibitors Market 2020: Global Trends, Business Opportunities & Industry Analysis | Top Competitors – BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Mold Inhibitors Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Mold Inhibitors Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Mold inhibitors market is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 3.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing need for plant protein in the 2020-2027 forecast period in the face of rising health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Mold inhibitors are compounds that are added to products such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics, and other products to curb their fungal growth spoilage. These preservatives are natural or synthetic in nature, and are used to enhance food products’ shelf life. As a preservative, it is added in small quantities to the food product. The factors such as rising disposable income of the individuals and several disease outbreaks in the past regarding mold are expected to contribute towards the growing demand of mold inhibitors market. On the other hand, high cost of raw materials is restraining the growth of this mold inhibitors market, also lack of infrastructure in developing regions and inadequate storage facilities in semi-urban areas is another factor restraining the market growth. Whereas, increased awareness and high demand from emerging economies are expected to provide an opportunity for the mold resistant market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The major players covered in the mold inhibitors market report are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, DuPont, HANDARY S.A., Hawkins Watts Limited, Kemin Industries, Inc., Niacet, Pacific Coast Chemical Co., ANGUS Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Watson Inc., Bentoli Corbion among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Mold inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on type, the mold inhibitors market is segmented into propionates, benzoates, sorbates, natamycin, and others. Propionates segment is further segmented into sodium propionate and calcium propionate. Benzoates segment is further segmented into benzoic acid and sodium benzoate. Sorbates segment is further segmented into sorbic acid and potassium sorbate. Others segment is further segmented into sulphites, sodium acetate and acetic acid.

• Based on application, the mold inhibitors market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, paints, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and others. Food & beverages is further segmented into baked goods.

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

