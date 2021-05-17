Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market by Component (Solutions (50kVA & below, 51-100 kVA, 101-250 kVA, 251-500 kVA) and Services (Consulting, Integration & Implementation)), Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Modular UPS solutions with the power capacity of 101–250 kVA help users achieve optimal efficiency and usability, ensuring the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and high Return on Investment (RoI). These solutions also help end-users ensure high availability and minimal downtime of power. They are mainly used by verticals with high power requirements. These verticals include manufacturing, energy and utilities, and telecommunications. These solutions provide various benefits, including scalability of power capacity, quality post-deployment services, and reduced maintenance costs for UPS systems, to these verticals.

101–250 kVA segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global modular UPS market size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Modular UPS industry include the increasing demand for zero power downtime from various sectors, growing need for scalable and redundant power systems, and demand for hyperscale data centers, cloud usage, and large colocation facilities.

The cloud service and colocation providers segment to account for the largest market size in 2020

Cloud service and colocation providers deal with a huge amount of data essential for successful business operations. These providers offer attractive services to their clients. To continue and compete in the ICT market space, cloud service and colocation providers must be supported with modular UPS systems. These systems help cloud service and colocation providers in case of unexpected load surges and power outages. Moreover, they provide cloud service and colocation providers with flexibility, scalability, and power efficiency in business operations with the high-level availability of systems for customers.

SMEs segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The adoption of Modular UPS among SMEs is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises face greater challenges of a limited budget than large enterprises and require better methods to resolve complexities for improving the cost optimization of their business processes. The implementation of modular UPS systems would result in reduced costs and improved business efficiency for SMEs. The SME segment is expected to grow at a faster growth rate in the modular UPS market. Reliability, scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and improved efficiency are the main factors that are expected to encourage SMEs to adopt modular UPS solutions and services at a rapid pace. This segment has huge potential to flourish in the modular UPS market in the coming years.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North American modular UPS market has reached the maturity stage early in terms of the number of installations. This is due to the presence of many players who offer cloud storage solutions and services. Factors such as organizations adopting data center, cloud, and mobile technologies and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are expected to drive the adoption of modular UPS in North America. Enterprises are allocating the budget for modular UPS solutions and services, favoring the growth of the modular UPS market in North America. The US and Canada are top North American countries that are expected to contribute to the modular UPS market. Currently, North America is the largest contributor in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. The region includes the US and Canada for this study.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 38%

Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 38% By Designation: C-level Executives – 32%, Directors Level – 36%, Manager Level -32%

C-level Executives – 32%, Directors Level – 36%, Manager Level -32% By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 26%, APAC– 18%, MEA – 10%,and Latin America – 8%.

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the Modular UPS market study include Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Emerson (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Rittal (Germany), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan), HPE (US), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), Panduit (US), Gamatronic (Israel),Tripp-Lite (US), XtremePower (US), Socomec (France), Centiel (Switzerland), Cyberpower (US), Riello UPS (Italy), and Borri (Italy).

Research coverage

The market study covers the Modular UPS market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (solutions and services),organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), verticals (BFSI, cloud service & colocation providers, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, government & public sector, others) and regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America).The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Modular UPS market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

