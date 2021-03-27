Modular Kitchen Market Current Demand, Business Opportunity and Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global Modular Kitchen Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Modular Kitchen Market are Nobilia GB Ltd, Hettich Group, IKEA US, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Cabinets Inc., Lineadecor USA, Poggenpohl, Pedini, Hcker Kchen, Europlak SV Cucine India Limited, Snaidero, Others (Nobia AB, Bulthaup)and Other

Key Market Trends

L-shaped Designs are Widely Adopted in the Modular Kitchen Markets

– The L-shaped layout of a kitchen is widely adopted by consumers in the market and holds a higher share in terms of revenue. The L-shaped modular kitchen is preferred majorly because it is easily set up in small spaces.

– The L-shaped kitchen is gaining popularity among nuclear families with space constraints as it offers efficient utilization of floor spaces. They also have a separate part for cooking and cleaning.

– Moreover, they are easily adopted in open kitchen styles by offering large spaces to store cookware, etc. However, island kitchen designs that are stylish and functional expected to grow fastest in the modular kitchen designs segment.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow Fastest Among the Regions

– Europe is leading the modular kitchen furniture market by holding the highest share of the market.

– The region is held by many manufacturers and architects that fuelled the growth of the market.

– Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and France are leading the market in both consumption and production terms.

– Eastern European nations are also expected to see high growth in the forecasted period.

– The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising construction expenditure and urbanization in countries, like India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

