Modular Instruments Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global modular instruments market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2019.

Modular instruments are employed in the electronics and semiconductor industries for testing components and devices at different stages of the manufacturing cycle and increasing the efficiency of electronic systems. Apart from this, on account of the advancements in long-term evolution (LTE) systems, boosting sales of smart devices and growing mobile data traffic, there is a rise in the requirement for advanced modular instruments for developing technologies, such as LTE-A, 4G and 5G. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries, especially in the emerging regions, are investing in the development of 4G and 5G infrastructure, which in turn is strengthening the modular instruments market growth. Other factors that are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years include the increasing popularity of flexible electronics and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT). On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Modular instruments are devices used for configuring automated test and measurement (T&M) equipment, which assist in the designing, developing, maintaining, verifying and repairing of different electronic and mechanical products. These instruments have a frame in which different types and numbers of functional cards can be plugged. Modular instruments rely on a computer-user interface for connecting functional cards and accommodating input and output channels. They help in reducing costs and achieving longevity, faster output and greater flexibility, owing to which their demand is escalating worldwide.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-instruments-market/requestsample

Market Breakup by Platform Type:

PXI

AXIe

VXI

Market Breakup by Application:

Research and Development

Manufacturing and Installation

Market Breakup by Vertical Type:

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Telecommunications

Others

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being

AMETEK Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Cobham Plc

Fortive Corporation

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Pickering Interfaces Ltd.

Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teledyne LeCroy Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cdjPhr

Other Report:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/low-density-polyethylene-market-global-ldpe-market-size-share-report-and-forecast-by-2020-25-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/abrasives-market-manufacturers-and-top-companies-in-the-united-states-2020-12-02

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/abrasives-market-report-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-and-future-forecast-report-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/submersible-pumps-market-report-2020-2025-electric-hydraulic-dewatering-borewell-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/induction-motor-market-single-phase-three-phase-size-share-report-and-forecast-2020-25-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pain-management-drugs-market-2020-25-global-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/water-purifier-market-2020-25-global-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/signal-generator-market-2020-25-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/greek-yogurt-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-12-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/devops-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-12-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800