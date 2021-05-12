Modular Data Centre Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021 to 2027

“

Modular Data Centre market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Market Definition:

Modular information centres are manufactured by integration of ready-made modules that are engineered within a manufacturing plant and shipped to the consumer site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These information centres are extremely scalable and energy efficient and expected to deploy to fulfil the clients current and near-term demand.

Market Dynamics, The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted businesses but the organizations across different industries are increasing digital transformations and hence are looking to the technology to help adapt the changes in the new normal working environment.

Global modular data centres are experiencing demand due to growing need for energy efficient data centres. Modular data centres are a lot of energy-efficient and consume lesser power than ancient data centres and additional aid in satisfying the organizations inherent demands for lower energy consumption. Additionally, modular data centres will additionally cut back PUE levels by adopting and integration renewable energy sources, like solar power. Modular data centres helps in increasing the demand across various industries by lowering the PUE level.

However, there exists some restrains in the market which hampers the market growth which includes vendor lock-ins limit the customer purchase options. The data centres restricts the organisations in the market to the single vendor and results in further restraining the user from adding new solutions from multiple vendors thereby optimising the data centres. Lack of customisation and limited buying options is expected to further hamper the market growth.

Segmental Analysis, The global modular data centres are segmented on the basis of components, organization size, verticals, and region., On the basis of components, the global market is sub segmented on the basis of solutions and services. Solution category is further categorised into all in one Modules, individual modules (IT module, Power module and cooling module). The category of service is divided into design and consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance., Organisation size can be categorised on the basis of small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest market shareduring the forecasted period. China considered to be the fastest growing country due to high investments in start-ups and increase in the investments in construction of new data centres which is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Market Players, Major market players in the global modular data centres market includes Dell Inc. (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Baselayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), Edge Mission Critical Systems, LLC (US), Eaton Corporate plc (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Fiberhome Networks (China), ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cupertino Electric, Inc. (US), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Asperitas (Netherlands), Shenzhen CONSNANT Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Retex (Spain), ICTroom Company BV (Netherlands), Box Modul AB (Sweden), and PCX Corporation, LLC (US).

Global Modular Data Centre Market, By Components, Solutions, All-in-one Modules, Individual Modules, IT Module, Power Module, Cooling Module, Services, Design and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance

By Organization size, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Verticals, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defence, Retail, Manufacturing, Others (Energy, education, and transportation and logistics)

By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

