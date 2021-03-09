Modular Data Center Market  Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2025

The Modular Data Center Market Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global modular data center market was valued at USD 17.67 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 72.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.35% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Modular Data Center Market Market are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell EMC, HPE Company, Baselayer Technology LLC, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Instant Data Centers LLC, Colt Group SA, Bladeroom Group Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom Sector to Hold Significant Market Growth

– The telecom providers, to optimize their networks and the digital services running on them, are going to need more compute and storage capacity to be deployed across carrier networks. Additionally, the increasing 4G penetration and the upcoming 5G wave are further motivating telecom vendors to invest in the modular data center market for more network functionality and a much higher ability to manage networks around the edges due to high data traffic.

– For instance, according to the Ericsson Mobility report, in the North American region, 5G subscriptions are expected to account for 55% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024. As 5G has to ensure higher speeds and lower latency, telecom vendors would turn toward edge computing.

– In December 2019, Amazon Web Services and Verizon announced a partnership called 5G edge cloud computing to help build new applications, IoT-empowered capabilities, and net-new value innovations. Verizon would be offering secure connections to AWS’s nearby cloud data centers (edge gateways), so one can tie in its compute and storage services through its 5G network.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.