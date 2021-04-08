Modular Data Center Market by Solution and Services (Function Module Solution, Services – Global Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis and Insights

The modular data center market size is projected to reach USD 46.2 Billion by 2026, from USD 12.2 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2026.

The modular data center market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by solution and services, application and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Scope and Market Size

Modular data center market is segmented by region and further by countries, solution and services, application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global modular data center market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic modular data center market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Dell Inc ., Vertiv Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Baselayer Technology, LLC., Eltek AS, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, BladeRoom Group Ltd, Edge Mission Critical Systems, LLC among others.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Solution and Services

Function Module Solution

Services

By Application

Disaster Backup

High Performance/ Edge Computing

Data Center Expansion

Starter Data Centers

End User

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government

Other End Users

