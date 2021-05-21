Modular Construction Market 2020-2028: Global Key Players – LAING O’ROURKE, RED SEA HOUSING, ATCO LTD, Skanska, Algeco, Katerra, Lendlease Corporation

Detailed and comprehensive market study provided in the trustworthy Modular Construction Market report offers the current and forthcoming opportunities to shed light on the future market investment. The persuasive marketing report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about ABC industry. The wide-ranging Global Modular Construction Industry report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Modular construction market will reach an estimated value of USD 191.36 billion by 2027 and grow at a rate of 6.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing work-zone safety and building sustainability is a vital factor driving the growth of modular construction market swiftly.

Modular construction is referred as a type of process in which a building is constructed off-site under the controlled plant conditions with the application of the same designing and material to the same standards and codes used while building conventional facilities by utilizing the half of the time.

Need for time and cost-effective constructions is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also ease of relocation of modular buildings and supportive government initiatives are the major factors among others driving the modular construction market. Moreover, technological advancements modernization will further create new opportunities for the modular construction market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, assembly issues associated with modular construction and risk of transportation are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of modular construction market in the forecast period mentioned above

The major players covered in the modular construction market report are LAING O’ROURKE, RED SEA HOUSING, ATCO LTD, Skanska, Algeco, Katerra, Lendlease Corporation, Bechtel Corporation., Flour Corporation., Kiewit Corporation., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Tempohousing, Speed House Group of Companies., SG Blocks, Inc. and HONOMOBO among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the modular construction market due to rise in industrialization, rising urbanized population and growth in spending capacity in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in modular construction market due to rising up gradation of the existing infrastructure, increasing environmental concerns and the growing interest in energy saving and cost benefit construction.

Global Modular Construction Market Scope and Market Size

Modular construction market is segmented on the basis of material, construction type, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the modular construction market is segmented into concrete, steel, plastic, wood and other

Based on construction type, the modular construction market is segmented into permanent modular and relocatable modular

Based on product, the modular construction market is segmented into walls, roofs & floor, columns and beams and others

The modular construction market is also segmented on the basis of application into residential, commercial and industrial

Based on regions, the Modular Construction Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Modular Construction Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Modular Construction Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Modular Construction Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Modular Construction Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Modular Construction Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Modular Construction Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Modular Construction Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

