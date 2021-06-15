Modular Chiller Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Product Type, Capacity & Application The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global modular chiller market mainly due to the halt in manufacturing activities, prolonged lockdown, international trade, and ceased construction processes.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Modular Chiller Market by Product Type, Capacity, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global modular chiller market size was $2.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Modular chillers are of two types such as air-cooled and water-cooled. These chillers are mainly used in commercial and industrial areas. A rise in construction activities and government spending on infrastructural construction activities globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the modular chiller market. For instance, Australian government planned to spend $ 110 billion by 2030 on transport infrastructure across Australia country.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a dangerous disease caused by a newly discovered virus named Coronavirus. Many people are suffering from coronavirus diseases throughout the globe. During lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, various major players in the global modular chiller market to stop their business production due to lockdown implemented in countries such as China, the U.S., India, and other countries. This break directly impacted the sales of modular chiller companies. Also, lack of manpower and raw materials have halted the supply of modular chillers.

Moreover, stoppage in infrastructure development buildings construction is anticipated to impact the sales of modular chiller market. For instance, net sales of LG Electronics dropped by 24.1% from quarter 2 (April 2019 to July 2019) to quarter 2 (April 2020 to July 2020). However, the introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease and the re-initiation of production facilities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the modular chiller players.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global modular chiller market report included Johnson Controls International Inc, Raytheon Technologies (Carrier Corporation), Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane Technologies Plc), Daikin Industries Ltd (McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Midea Group Co. Ltd, Gree Electric Appliances Inc, Frigel Firenze S.p.A., and Multistack LLC.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Air Cooled Modular Chiller

Water Cooled Modular Chiller

By Capacity

Below 300 Tons

More than 300 Tons

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

