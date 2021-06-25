Modified Starch Market 2021 Business Scenario –  Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH,

Modified Starch Market research report adoption is becoming very essential for the businesses as it supports with the better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business. Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the Market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The research and analysis performed in this industry analysis report gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor.

The attention on the overwhelming players Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk among other domestic and global players.

Modified starch market is expected to grow with a growth rate of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Modified starch is used in food and beverages industry, stabilizing agents, emulsifying agent due to its gluten free properties.

Modified starches are formed by physicochemical changes in the structure of native starch by the treatment with oil, alkalis, enzymes and acids. This helps in improving water holding capacity, heat resistance and thickening property. Some of the modified starch raw materials are maize, potato, wheat, and cassava which enhance the market growth in the forecast period 2020-2027. Increased consumption of processed food and convenience food, increased demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications, high investment in R&D activities to develop innovative products is going to push the modified starch market growth. On the other hand, the growing properties’ of gum arabic and also the high cost of natural additives will restrict the modified starch market. Wheat, potatoes, maize and cassava are the raw materials needed for the production of modified flour, which is a challenging factor in modified starch market.

Increasing demand for natural sweeteners in beverages and the use of modified carbohydrates in various end-use industries such as cosmetics, paper are the opportunity factors for the modified starch market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Modified Starch Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Raw Material (Corn, Potato, Cassava, Wheat),

Application ( Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Industrial),

Function (Thickeners, Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Others),

Modification Type (Physical Modification, Chemical Modification, Resistant Starch)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The countries covered in the modified starch market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Market Dynamics

The global modified starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Modified Starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In, July, 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company introduced a new line of specialty tapioca starches and tapioca ingredients in partnership with company Vedan International. This product is available in organic version.

