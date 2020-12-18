Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Overview

Modified atmosphere packaging is smart technology to increase the shelf life of the packaged food stuff. The technology maintains the freshness, color, appearance, and nutritional value of packaged food for a long period. It changes the gaseous composition inside the packaged food to aid in the growth of the good microorganisms and thus the color of the packaged food remains unchanged. The materials used in the packaging have a specified level of gas and water vapor absorbing capability. It lowers the product’s aging process. The global modified atmosphere packaging market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The foremost factor driving the global modified atmosphere packaging market is the growing demand for packaged food owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the healthy food products and healthy lifestyle of the people.

There is a growing demand for various packaged food products like fruits & vegetables, seafood, processed meat, dairy products, fish, and many more. Moreover, the modified atmosphere packaging is much preferred by food retailers due to the low cost of storage and production. The technology is preferred across the globe because it has eliminated the use of chemical preservatives in food products. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players in the global modified atmosphere packaging market also drives market growth.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global modified atmosphere packaging market can be segmented into application, material, machinery, atmosphere, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into convenience food, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, poultry, seafood, and bakery & confectionary. The bakery & confectionery segment holds the hegemony over others due to the growing demand for bread-based products. A high proportion of gases like carbon dioxide is used in packaging solutions for bread-based products to extend its shelf life.

By material, the market can be segmented into polyamide, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene, oriented polyethylene-terephthalate, polyethylene, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. The ethylene-vinyl alcohol segment holds the largest market share as it offers outstanding gas barrier property and retains enhanced processability. Ethylene-vinyl retains nitrogen and keeps the oxygen out. It has high resistance against oil and preserves aroma & taste. Polyethylene is considered safe for utilizing it in food products by the FDA and various health safety agencies across the globe. The material is anticipated to drive the growth of the global modified atmosphere packaging market significantly.

By machinery, the market can be segmented into bag sealing machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, tray-sealing machine, vertical & horizontal flow packaging machine, and others.

By atmosphere, the market can be segmented into nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and others. The carbon dioxide segment holds the largest market share in food packaging because its high concentration increases the durability of perishable food products.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest market share in the global modified atmosphere packaging market due to the growing demand for the wrapped food. The US is the leading country in the region due to growing concerns regarding the hygienic packaging of food products. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for this technology in the region because it reduces the possibility of contamination during product handling.

Europe is expected to grow and dominate the global modified atmosphere packaging market during the forecast period. Germany is among the top meat selling countries in the region and it is the potential region for market growth. Moreover, it is the leading country for the export of beef and thus there is a high need for the proper packaging technology that enhances the quality of the food product.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the proliferation of packaging business in the region. Rapid urbanization and growing per capita & disposable income of the people further propel the regional growth of the market.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant companies in the global modified atmosphere packaging market are Ilapak International S.A., CVP Systems Inc., Hayssen Flexible Systems Inc., Dansensor A/S, Praxair Inc., Linde AG, Coveris Holdings S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Corporation, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



