Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Amcor PLC, Linde AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Praxair Inc., Berry Global Inc.

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Modified Atmosphere Packaging market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth.

The modified atmosphere packaging market was valued at USD 12.97 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 18.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Amcor PLC, Linde AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Praxair Inc., Berry Global Inc., Multisorb Technologies Inc., Robert Reiser & Co. Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., StePac Inc., Mondi Group, and others.

Market Overview:

– Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), around 1.3 billion metric ton or nearly one-third of all food produced for humans is wasted worldwide each year, world’s food waste could be as high as 44% of the dry mass of agricultural crops since 795 million or around 11% of the world’s population suffer from hunger, there is already a great deal of stress on food availability and thus the urgency to diminish food waste, highlighting the need to focus on packaging solutions.

– In the MAP process, the product is packaged in an atmosphere dissimilar from that of air. MAP helps in delaying the process of product degradation, typically by decreasing the oxygen content available to the product during its shelf life. Shelf life is also one of the most significant factors that drive the profitability of retailers and distributors.

– The longer shelf life of products gives a larger sales window for retailers to trade the product. This helps them to decrease the wastage of products and increase profits. Additionally, MAP is a technology that enables increased shelf life of products and can be transported to distant locations without adding chemicals.

Recent developments in the market are –

– Feb 2019 – Praxair Inc. authorized the construction of a world-scale hydrogen plant in Louisiana to supply products under a long-term contract with a major refinery in the area. The new plant will be integrated with Praxair’s already extensive Louisiana production network via its Mississippi River Corridor hydrogen pipeline system.

– May 2019 – Sealed Air announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems for USD 510 million. This acquisition stands in line with the company’s goal of reinventing SEE by doubling its innovation rate over the next five years. The acquisition will provide additive capabilities to the company, including expertise in engineering, automation technology, and sustainability, which will strengthen the company’s protective packaging solutions.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The US modified atmosphere packaging industry is undergoing a push toward e-commerce platforms. Meals and snack bars are still relatively minor as a sales segment when online purchases are taken into consideration, although it is a growing segment. With subscription boxes and grocery pickups existing and available from online shopping, their augmented access may result in the growth of the market.

– The primary reasons driving the growth of the North American market are the increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers’ demand for extended shelf life, and on-the-go lifestyle. The advancements in food packaging technology and equipment, coupled with the swing towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging, are also factors that drive the market growth.

– However, the increased cost of development and stringent government legislation are the factors that are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, to gain consumers’ confidence in food safety, advanced packaging technology may act as a tool for product differentiation and can present multiple opportunities for the vendors in the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

