Modified ABS Resins Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem, Chi Mei

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem, Chi Mei, ELIX Polymers (Sinochem), SABIC, Toray, Lotte Advanced Materials, Trinseo, Formosa Chemicals, Techno-UMG (JSR), SAX Polymers Industries, Versalis, KUMHO-SUNNY, KKPC

By Types:

High Gloss ABS

High Impact ABS

Heat-resistant ABS

Others



By Applications:

Automotive

Household Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Modified ABS Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modified ABS Resins

1.2 Modified ABS Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High Gloss ABS

1.2.3 High Impact ABS

1.2.4 Heat-resistant ABS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Modified ABS Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Household Appliances

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Modified ABS Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Modified ABS Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Modified ABS Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Modified ABS Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Modified ABS Resins Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Modified ABS Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modified ABS Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Modified ABS Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modified ABS Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modified ABS Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Modified ABS Resins Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Modified ABS Resins Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Modified ABS Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Modified ABS Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Modified ABS Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Modified ABS Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Modified ABS Resins Production

3.6.1 China Modified ABS Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Modified ABS Resins Production

3.7.1 Japan Modified ABS Resins Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modified ABS Resins Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Modified ABS Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Modified ABS Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 INEOS Styrolution

7.1.1 INEOS Styrolution Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.1.2 INEOS Styrolution Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.1.3 INEOS Styrolution Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 INEOS Styrolution Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Chem Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LG Chem Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chi Mei

7.3.1 Chi Mei Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chi Mei Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chi Mei Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chi Mei Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

7.4.1 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.4.2 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SABIC Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toray Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lotte Advanced Materials

7.7.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Trinseo

7.8.1 Trinseo Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.8.2 Trinseo Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Trinseo Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Formosa Chemicals

7.9.1 Formosa Chemicals Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.9.2 Formosa Chemicals Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Formosa Chemicals Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Formosa Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Formosa Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Techno-UMG (JSR)

7.10.1 Techno-UMG (JSR) Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.10.2 Techno-UMG (JSR) Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Techno-UMG (JSR) Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Techno-UMG (JSR) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Techno-UMG (JSR) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SAX Polymers Industries

7.11.1 SAX Polymers Industries Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.11.2 SAX Polymers Industries Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SAX Polymers Industries Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SAX Polymers Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SAX Polymers Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Versalis

7.12.1 Versalis Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.12.2 Versalis Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Versalis Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Versalis Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Versalis Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 KUMHO-SUNNY

7.13.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.13.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.13.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 KKPC

7.14.1 KKPC Modified ABS Resins Corporation Information

7.14.2 KKPC Modified ABS Resins Product Portfolio

7.14.3 KKPC Modified ABS Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 KKPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 KKPC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Modified ABS Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modified ABS Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modified ABS Resins

8.4 Modified ABS Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modified ABS Resins Distributors List

9.3 Modified ABS Resins Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Modified ABS Resins Industry Trends

10.2 Modified ABS Resins Growth Drivers

10.3 Modified ABS Resins Market Challenges

10.4 Modified ABS Resins Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified ABS Resins by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Modified ABS Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Modified ABS Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Modified ABS Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Modified ABS Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Modified ABS Resins

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modified ABS Resins by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified ABS Resins by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified ABS Resins by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modified ABS Resins by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified ABS Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modified ABS Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modified ABS Resins by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modified ABS Resins by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

