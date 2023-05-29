Modi Opens India’s New Parliament Building as Opposition Stays Away

At a Hindu prayer ceremony all by the inauguration (which furthermore included an interfaith ceremony later), Mr. Modi prostrated himself in entrance of a scepter, an object that has come to encapsulate the which suggests of the mannequin new Parliament — a mannequin new starting from an formidable builder, one decided to shed not merely the remnants of India’s colonial earlier, nonetheless together with an rising variety of additional additional to interchange the secular governance that adopted it.

The governing get collectively acknowledged the scepter, given by Hindu clergymen to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as a model of change of vitality from the British in 1947, had been relegated to a nook of a small museum.

In social media posts displaying Mr. Modi's embrace of the scepter now, get collectively leaders made clear what its return meant: a reclaiming of the Hindu glory that they feel has been wrongfully undermined by India's secular constitutional enchancment.

Mr. Modi, surrounded by a dozen Hindu clergymen, carried the scepter down the aisle of the mannequin new Parliament, inserting in it to the precise of the speaker’s seat.

"This new Parliament is not going to be solely a rising; it's a reflection of the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," Mr. Modi acknowledged. "That is the temple of our democracy."