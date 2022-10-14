ModernWarzone offical Twitter handle denies cheating allegations against Twitch streamer Nadia Amine

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine is below hearth after allegedly getting a shadow ban from Name of Obligation: Warzone. Following a number of allegations of dishonest after her look on the Warzone 2 reveal occasion, Nadia offered her aspect of the story.

Regardless of coming clear, a number of Name of Obligation insiders reported that she’d been completely banned and is now spoofing to keep away from detection by RICOCET.

Nevertheless, proceedings took a flip when the official Twitter deal with of ModernWarzone debunked all of the hypothesis relating to her suspension and dispelled all of the dishonest allegations.

Some hacker hunters are reporting that Warzone streamer Nadia ( @TheNadiaAmine ) is completely banned and is now spoofing to keep away from detection by RICOCHET. Pretend information. She just isn't completely banned. Her account has been checked quite a few occasions for cheats and nothing has been discovered.

Addressing the rumors, ModernWarzone famous:

“She just isn’t completely banned.”

ModernWarzone responds to viral Nadia Amine dishonest allegations

Following a lot furore and backlash, ModernWarzone has come ahead to handle the allegations in opposition to the Name of Obligation streamer. Taking to Twitter on October 11, 2022, he revealed that Nadia’s account has now been checked a number of occasions and nothing has been discovered but.

He additional said that she hasn’t been completely banned from the first-person shooter.

Upon being accused of repeatedly defending Nadia, ModernWarzone responded:

Social media reacts to ModernWarzone’s current tweet

As anticipated, the tweet garnered a number of reactions. On the time of writing, it has amassed 800 likes inside 24 hours of going public.

Nearly all of viewers opined on the slew of dishonest allegations in opposition to Nadia Amine. Some even berated her for not being an “precise gamer.”

Here is what followers needed to say:

How Nadia Amine fared at Warzone 2 reveal occasion

The reveal occasion for Warzone 2 and Fashionable Warfare 2 came about on September 15, with a number of distinguished Name of Obligation streamers, together with Ninja and NICMERCS, attending to expertise the subsequent period of Battle Royale.

That mentioned, for Nadia Amine, the occasion unearthed a number of controversies when varied moments and brief clips from her streams went viral on main social media platforms.

Clapping again on the allegations leveled in opposition to her, Nadia posted a devoted video on her official YouTube channel. Delving into the matter, she said:

“The very first thing that has been actually mentioned about me is that I went 4 and 16 in a recreation. What individuals do not know and what individuals will not say ofcourse is that that is my first recreation on the sport. The day earlier than this, individuals had been taking part in the sport, we had rehearsals, we bought to sit down on out set ups that they offered us for about two to a few hours. Inside that two to a few hours span, I didn’t contact the sport as soon as.”

Additional explaining her aspect of the story, she mentioned:

“I used to be actually struggling getting Tik-Tok and Twitch to work collectively as a result of I wished to stream off each. I by no means touched the sport, I by no means modified my settings so on this first recreation after I went 4 and 16 I used to be on 80 FOV.”

The streamer even defined that she will not handle any allegations or wild rumors in opposition to her. Expressing the need to proceed along with her work, Nadia Amine famous:

“I do know there’s been a number of hate and other people attempting to spin issues round however we simply [got to] ignore them and go on.”

Regardless of being pretty new to the content material creation world, the 22-year-old creator has managed to accrue over 592k followers and a median viewership rising upwards of 4.7k.

