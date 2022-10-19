Modern Warfare II’ Goes Live In Early Access Plus Free Rewards, Download Size And More

Trendy Warfare II Credit score: Infinity Ward

Name Of Obligation: Trendy Warfare II is simply across the nook.

Whereas the complete multiplayer expertise doesn’t go stay till the top of the month, anybody who has pre-ordered the sport will get early entry to the single-player marketing campaign per week forward of time.

This can be a new bonus we haven’t seen in prior Name Of Obligation releases, and it’s particularly good this yr since you may earn particular Multiplayer rewards simply by finishing the marketing campaign. Extra on that under.

Early Entry and Launch Instances

When you’ve pre-ordered the sport, you may dive into the marketing campaign Thursday, October twentieth at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Pre-loading for the marketing campaign has already begun, so you may obtain that now to get forward of the sport.

The total recreation launches on October Twenty eighth, with pre-loading already obtainable on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. PC pre-loading begins on Steam and Battle.web on October twenty sixth at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The total launch of the sport will rely in your platform and area however will roll out between October Twenty seventh-Twenty eighth.

October Twenty eighth – November fifteenth is the pre-season interval, with Season 1 launching alongside Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ mode on November sixteenth. A month later, on December sixteenth, Raids come to Trendy Warfare II together with a brand new “Legendary” map.

Trendy Warfare II Marketing campaign Data

The Trendy Warfare II marketing campaign is a sequel to 2019’s Trendy Warfare happening a number of years after the occasions of that recreation, although you can begin with this recreation if you happen to desire to skip the previous. The story has lots of the identical characters however will work simply high-quality as a stand-alone expertise. Raids and seasonal releases for Warzone 2.0 will proceed the story that the marketing campaign begins, and also you’ll see loads of acquainted areas within the Multiplayer maps as effectively.

The marketing campaign follows Process Pressure 141, an elite multinational particular ops unit, and contains a globetrotting story that includes Mexican Particular Forces, worldwide drug cartels, terrorist teams and extra. Water will play a bigger function on this marketing campaign (and the sport total) than in earlier titles.

Multiplayer Marketing campaign Rewards

Marketing campaign Rewards Credit score: Activision

Enjoying the marketing campaign will web gamers fairly a number of rewards in Trendy Warfare II—greater than in any earlier recreation I can recall. Sometimes you’ll unlock a calling card or two and possibly an emblem for ending the marketing campaign (possibly a handful) and a few XP tokens however it is a fairly good haul. Right here’s all the pieces you may unlock so as simply by taking part in the single-player portion of the sport:

Calling Card: “Cleaning soap’s Willpower”

Emblem: “What’s Achieved is Achieved”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: Shadow Firm Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

As you may see, on high of XP tokens, Calling Playing cards and Emblems, you’ll unlock 4 base Operators and the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint, which Infinity Ward describes as: “Captain Worth’s signature weapon that comes with 4 pre-equipped attachments: the Goal OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and the Lockgrip Pricision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip.”

It ought to make for a fantastic, balanced beginning weapon.

Marketing campaign Obtain Dimension

Final however not least, be sure you have sufficient space for storing in your PlayStation, Xbox or PC to obtain the early entry Marketing campaign. Right here’s the obtain sizes for every platform:

PlayStation 5

Base recreation: 42.9GB

Marketing campaign Packs: 19.1GB

PlayStation 4

Base Recreation: 35.4GB

Marketing campaign Packs: 16.7GB

Xbox One / Collection X|S

PC

Clearly this quantity will get bigger with the discharge of Warzone 2 in November and different updates may proceed to lift the overall space for storing required, however proper now it’s not as bad as a few of the different current entries within the shooter franchise.

Keep tuned for more information on the complete launch of Trendy Warfare II in addition to my impressions of the marketing campaign right here on this weblog.