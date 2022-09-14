On Twitter, Infinity Ward just dropped interesting information regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s new Gunsmith system 2.0 ahead of the Call of Duty: Next event. It will feature a new UI and more in-depth customization options than seen in any previous COD title.

The Gunsmith system allows the player to customize weapons to their preference and heart’s content. It brings more variety and viability to the already available weapons in the game. Although it was featured in the previous generation of COD games, this time around, Infinity Ward is taking things to a whole new level.

All players need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s new Gunsmith system 2.0

The Gunsmith system 2.0 has received a makeover. The user interface appears to be much cleaner and easier to navigate. Apart from the usual attachment changes fans have seen in previous titles like Optics, Magazine, Stock, Barell, Underbarell, Laser, Ammunition, and Muzzle, Gunsmith 2.0 will introduce a new customization option called the Receiver.

New Gunsmith system 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Once players unlock the Receiver slot for a weapon, it allows them to access new guns in the same family. As featured in the Twitter clip, the M4 seems like the base weapon. Upon unlocking the aforementioned slot for it, gamers can get the M16 as a new gun. Now, all the attachments available for M4 can also be applied to the M16.

The M4 family contains not only M16 but other weapons that can be used as SMGs and DMRs as well. Each Receiver will also feature its own progression system. This can save time in some instances, as players won’t have to unlock the same attachments for different guns in the same family.

Receiver slot in MW2 Gunsmith system 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The new Gunsmith system is much more detailed and offers in-depth customization like never before. It allows players to customize their weapons to the extent of even changing their types. While some members of the community think the new system is confusing, the majority of initial responses seem positive. Fans now await the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event to learn more about Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from Infinity Ward. It is set to mark the start of a new journey for the franchise. With this title, the next generation of COD will begin. As previously stated by the developers, the upcoming title will be the “most advanced Call of Duty” offering to date.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

