Modern Warfare 2 upcoming changes and bug fixes

It has been per week for the reason that launch of Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2. As any main launch goes these days, the sport is crammed with bugs and glitches, that are being labored on by Infinity Ward.

Gamers have had a number of points with Fashionable Warfare 2’s efficiency and gameplay, which have hindered their expertise.

Infinity Ward has already mounted lots of the glitches, comparable to crashes being triggered when gamers partied up, varied XP exploits, and audio continuity. The builders are at the moment working to herald different fixes for the sport, which can enhance efficiency and the general expertise.

Infinity Ward is bettering Fashionable Warfare 2 by fixing glitches and bringing in wanted modifications

Infinity Ward has launched Fashionable Warfare 2’s first replace and has mounted lots of the main glitches whereas additionally bettering the sport’s efficiency.

The builders have additionally shared their Trello board, which has all of the upcoming fixes and modifications. In addition they stored the neighborhood up to date on Twitter.

Listed beneath are all the brand new modifications and bug fixes within the sport.

Orion camo pace

How close are you to unlocking it? We'll be increasing the speed of the Orion camo to animate a bit faster in a future update 👾 How close are you to unlocking it? https://t.co/jBHHSo8Mng

Orion is the final camo that gamers can unlock for his or her weapons. Solely a handful of individuals at the moment have it unlocked.

Gamers have been complaining that whereas the pores and skin is animated, the animation is extraordinarily gradual. As seen within the aforementioned tweet, if one appears intently, the motion of the pores and skin will be observed.

Infinity Ward will improve the pace of the animation of the ultimate camo in order that it feels extra rewarding. Gamers ought to count on the replace to go stay by subsequent week.

Nvidia driver stability problem

The earlier Nvidia driver 526.47, which was launched with the launch of Fashionable Warfare 2, was buggy, and gamers skilled display flickering. The brand new Nvidia driver 526.61 has mounted the flickering problem for a lot of customers however not all.

It’s advisable that every one customers replace to the newest driver model because it additionally improves the sport’s efficiency. Nonetheless, if gamers expertise the display flickering even with the newest driver replace, it is strongly recommended that they roll again to the driving force model 516.59 or 522.25 and wait for an additional hotfix.

Riot Protect invincibility glitch

Infinity Ward has acknowledged the glitch that varied gamers are exploiting through the use of their Riot Protect towards an enemy VTOL jet or a Chopper Gunner killstreak that gives invincibility. In line with the builders, a ticket has been created, and a repair might be coming in a future replace.

At present, the one technique to kill an enemy who’s exploiting this glitch is by throwing a Molotov or a Thermite grenade at them, as solely fireplace causes harm to those that are invincible.

Miscellaneous points

Keep watch over problem monitoring and updates for #ModernWarfare2 … Our official Trello board is now stay! With the proper hyperlink this time We’ll proceed to replace this board as points are found and resolved. bit.ly/3WlkpRC Keep watch over problem monitoring and updates for #ModernWarfare2… Our official Trello board is now stay! With the proper hyperlink this time 😅We’ll proceed to replace this board as points are found and resolved. bit.ly/3WlkpRC

• The enemy’s live-ping characteristic in Multiplayer of Fashionable Warfare 2, which causes an enemy to remain pinged for everything of a match, is at the moment being labored on by Infinity Ward. In line with the builders, the repair will take some time to be carried out, and gamers can count on it to go stay on November 16, 2022, with the launch of Season 01. This characteristic will stay disabled till then.

• Numerous visible bugs in Fashionable Warfare 2 are at the moment being labored on, together with on the Sariff Bay multiplayer map, through which some grass textures are bugged.

• The Floor Struggle map Santa Seña has a bug that causes the APC car to respawn in a location that makes it caught and unusable. Infinity Ward has acknowledged this problem and can repair it in a future replace.

• A bug in Floor Struggle mode with the helicopter impacts its peak and permits gamers to go away the map. The builders have acknowledged the problem and can repair it with an replace.

• A uncommon bug that causes gamers to solely have sound for his or her suppressed weapons, whereas different gamers cannot, is being labored on, and gamers ought to count on it to be mounted quickly.

