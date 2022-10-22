Modern Warfare 2’ Safe Codes, Locations And Contents Guide

Fashionable Warfare 2 Credit score: Infinity Ward

The only-player marketing campaign for Name Of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II is out now, having launched every week forward of the sport’s full launch. Anybody who pre-ordered the sport can hop into the marketing campaign and earn some further rewards that can unlock with the multiplayer launch on October twenty eighth.

The marketing campaign is comprised of a reasonably various array of missions, with stealth and puzzle-solving a reasonably integral a part of the gameplay—alongside all of the taking pictures and blowing stuff up that these video games are greatest recognized for. Some missions even have crafting.

You’ll additionally come throughout three safes throughout the marketing campaign, which require mixtures to unlock. You’ll be able to determine this out by yourself or flip to this useful information that will help you unlock the safes and get some fairly good loot inside. Listed here are all three places, protected mixture codes, and what you’ll discover once you unlock them.

Unlocking all three safes will get you the Gentleman Thief achievement/trophy, in order that’s an added bonus. Minor story spoilers forward.

Secure #1: Mission 11 ‘El Sin Nombre’

You’ll discover the primary protected within the ‘El Sin Nombre’ mission. You’ve made your technique to Mexico at this level and are attempting to setup a gathering with the mysterious cartel boss, El Sin Nombre. You’ll get to some extent within the mission the place you’re given a masks and allowed to roam (principally) freely round a mansion, although sure areas might be restricted by guards.

To search out the primary protected, head out the principle entrance to the left of the elevator and stroll previous an open gate. You’ll see a balcony which you can climb as much as with out attracting the guards after which make your method up the staircase you discover till you come to a room. You’ll be able to silently dispatch the 2 guards you come to on this space.

Subsequent, proceed by means of the stripper lounge till you attain one other set of stairs. Don’t go down. As a substitute, take a proper flip and head to a room in entrance of the elevator. That is Diego’s room. Go inside and head to the closed closet. Inside you’ll discover the protected.

The mix code could be discovered by trying on the portrait in the identical room. It’s 02-02-19. Inside you’ll discover a Lockwood 300 shotgun and a bundle of Armor Plates.

Secure #2: Mission 13 ‘Alone’

You’ll discover the subsequent protected not lengthy after within the ‘Alone’ mission. Cleaning soap has been separated from Ghost and has no weapons. Injured, you must discover crafting supplies to make issues like Smoke Bombs and the Pry Instrument, which might get previous locked doorways and locked circumstances.

The primary protected is situated within the café above the place you disarm a shotgun entice (and get the very helpful shotgun within the course of). Be sure you keep away from leaping down into the decrease space of the room you come to since you received’t be capable of return. You’ll discover a locked workplace door within the café that you just’ll want a Pry Instrument to get previous. As soon as inside, you’ll discover the protected.

When you have a look at the 2020 calendar on the wall you’ll see the tenth of October is circled. It says fortieth birthday on it. You must perform a little basic math right here. If the birthday is the mix, and the particular person turned 40 on the tenth of October, which means the birthday is 10-10-1980 and the protected code is 10-10-80.

Inside, you’ll discover a Throwing Knife and a silenced .50 GS Pistol—helpful objects for a largely stealth-based mission.

Secure #3: Mission 13 ‘Alone’

I suppose it is sensible that these lower-octane missions comprise all of the safes. You want the contents extra in these situations than others. The third protected is discovered only a bit afterward within the ‘Alone’ mission once you come to a storage.

You’ll discover it by heading to the again room of the storage, although chances are you’ll must take out some guards alongside the best way. You’ll be able to sneak previous additionally but it surely’s undoubtedly dangerous (I ended up in a firefight right here when my cowl was blown however was well-armed sufficient at this level to kill all of them).

There’s a pc within the storage the place you’ll discover the mix code for this protected: 37-60-80.

Inside you’ll discover one other Throwing Knife and a Crossbow, widening your stealthy arsenal that a lot additional.

That’s all of the safes within the recreation (except there’s greater than stay hidden) although it’s doable we’ll see extra safes or different puzzles within the upcoming Raids which drop in December.

Learn extra concerning the marketing campaign Early Entry proper right here. And search for my marketing campaign evaluate right here on this weblog within the subsequent day or so. Thus far I’m actually having fun with it!