Modern Warfare 2 Riot Shield glitch gives god-mode to players

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 has been out for nearly every week and gamers are in search of methods to seek out a bonus in each method doable. At the moment, varied glitches to realize XP, each weapon and Rank, have been discovered, that are being abused by gamers.

A brand new Riot Protect glitch was lately found which supplies gamers invincibility, virtually breaking the sport and making it fully unfair. Infinity Ward is engaged on quite a lot of modifications and bug fixes and that is likely excessive on the developer’s to-do checklist.

Gamers have to make use of a Riot Protect and VTOL killstreak to activate this bug in Fashionable Warfare 2

Ummm @InfinityWard there’s a godmode glitch within the sport. I used to be utilizing the Lockwood mk2 with a riot protect and regardless of the place they shot me they didn’t do any injury. What’s up? Ummm @InfinityWard there’s a godmode glitch within the sport. I used to be utilizing the Lockwood mk2 with a riot protect and regardless of the place they shot me they didn’t do any injury. What’s up?

Infinity Ward’s sport engine has been identified to have invincibility glitches for fairly a while now. Even in Name of Responsibility: Warzone, a glitch that made the participant invisible and invincible was being abused by gamers, and all that they needed to do was crash a helicopter whereas in it, with a self-revive geared up.

The one method for Infinity Ward to repair the invincibility glitch is for it to be widespread and identified by a majority of gamers, forcing the builders to work on it quicker. Therefore, to activate this glitch in Fashionable Warfare 2:

Spawn right into a 6v6 match or a Floor Warfare sport mode with a Riot Protect geared up as the first or secondary weapon. Look forward to the enemy workforce to name in a VTOL Jet Killstreak. Run into an open space the place the killstreak can assault you, however not kill you. Have your Riot Protect prepared in hand to dam all of the incoming bullets from the jet whereas crouching. After the VTOL jet stops capturing at you, the participant will obtain invincibility.

This may be carried out in most sport modes however is more durable in Floor Warfare as there are numerous enemies throughout the map. After attaining this, not one of the gamers will be capable to remove you, not even your self. Nonetheless, it is strongly recommended that gamers don’t try this glitch as there’s a excessive probability that different gamers will report them for dishonest. Whereas this isn’t “hacking,” exploiting a glitch can be thought-about dishonest.

There are a number of gamers presently being banned from Fashionable Warfare 2 for no concrete purpose, and trying this glitch will solely enhance the possibilities of people getting banned from the sport.

As of November 2, this glitch has not been fastened in Fashionable Warfare 2 as varied gamers are presently exploiting it. It’s anticipated that Infinity Ward will launch a hotfix throughout the subsequent couple of days, and even disable both the VTOL Killstreak or the Riot Protect from the sport as a brief measure.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



