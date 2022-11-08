Modern Warfare 2 reaches new milestone of “fastest selling Call of Duty game,” accrues over $1 billion in sales

It has been simply over per week since Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2 was launched. Whereas the sport is taking on the world by storm, it has now turn into the quickest promoting title within the historical past of the franchise as nicely.

With nearly 10 days of the discharge underneath its belt, the sport has damaged each document and surpassed $1 billion when it comes to gross sales. Beforehand, this document was held by Black Ops 2, however the title took 15 days to succeed in that quantity.

Activision has already printed an announcement and the sport’s success is unquestionably one thing that the franchise has by no means skilled earlier than.

Trendy Warfare 2 is the largest leisure opening in 2022

Whereas the hype round Trendy Warfare 2 has been sky excessive since its announcement, there isn’t a doubt that it is without doubt one of the hottest multiplayer FPS titles on the earth. Nonetheless, this consequence, particularly after 10 days, shouldn’t be one thing that the group predicted.

Regardless of the considerably controversial launch, the newest iteration of Trendy Warfare has efficiently exceeded all expectations and turn into the largest leisure opening in 2022.

Within the first three days, the sport crossed $800 million in sell-throughs and broke all of the earlier data in Name of Obligation’s historical past. Nearly 10 days after the sport’s launch, it has crossed $1 billion in gross sales.

In Activision’s most up-to-date assertion, CEO Bobby Kotick mentioned:

“I’m so pleased with the extraordinary efforts from our Name of Obligation groups and the data they’ve achieved with Trendy Warfare 2. Connecting the world by pleasure, enjoyable and the fun of cimpetition is the important thing to out success. Trendy Warfare 2 has offered this to hundreds of thousands of gamers quicker and with higher satisfaction than ever earlier than.”

Moreover, the sport is now one of many greatest multiplayer engagements on the earth. Gamers have clocked in additional than 2 hundred hours throughout all platforms and a couple of billion matches have been performed.

Activision has additionally assured followers that they’re extra “motivated” to ship to the group as Warzone 2.0 is across the nook. With a free-to-play battle royale expertise, the sport will certainly entice a lot of playersbase to expertise it.

Warzone 2.0 is all set to be launched on November 16 alongside the Season 1 Battle Go for Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as nicely. With a shared engine and cross development, the sport will presumably present an important expertise for followers everywhere in the world.



