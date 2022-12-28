Modern Warfare 2 player invents new killstreak by combining Recon Drone and Sentry Turret

Fashionable Warfare 2 already presents an enormous variety of thrilling killstreaks to equip and make the most of. Whereas they can be utilized in quite a lot of methods, gamers like u/Raptrzzz18 favor to go above and past with their distinctive concepts, utilizing unconventional strategies to maintain issues attention-grabbing. To the neighborhood’s delight, they created what will be considered a brand new killstreak.

The Reddit consumer just lately made a submit on r/ModernWarfareII that featured their new exploit in Fashionable Warfare 2. Within the clip, the participant will be seen utilizing a drone with a Sentry Gun to make each fly.

New killstreak combo in Fashionable Warfare 2

The Recon Drone and Sentry Gun are each very highly effective killstreaks and helpful instruments on their very own. One presents important info, and the opposite can cowl angles and shoot foes down robotically. For some purpose, no participant considered combining the 2 till Raptrzzz18 did it.

Furthermore, the truth that the Sentry Gun is just not tough to acquire by most gamers — requiring solely seven back-to-back eliminations — means that different players will be capable of use killstreak mixture.

Find out how to use this killstreak

Utilizing the Recon Drone with the most effective killstreaks, the Sentry Gun, creates a flying gadget that has offensive capabilities. To get it, equip the drone and unlock the gun by getting seven successive eliminations.

After this, it’s essential place the Sentry Gun after which deliver your drone down on it. Then, decide up and put down the seven-killstreak providing proper subsequent to the Recon Drone’s shadow. If these steps are adopted accurately, the drone will frivolously float off the bottom carrying the sentry gun. Then, as soon as the Operator enters the drone’s management, they may be capable of make each gadgets fly round in addition to get straightforward kills.

The Reddit MW2 neighborhood has reacted to the submit with amusement. That mentioned, it may nonetheless be tough to make use of the mixture, given how lengthy it takes for it to work.

It is price noting that using this mixture is taken into account an exploit, and Infinity Ward will inevitably launch a patch that removes it. Another excuse for the builders to render the combo ineffective is that it might closely have an effect on aggressive gameplay in Fashionable Warfare 2. That mentioned, as of proper now, the gadgets can nonetheless be used with one another.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



